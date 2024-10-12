Chinese Premier arrives in Hà Nội, beginning official visit to Việt Nam

HÀ NỘI — Chinese Premier Li Qiang arrived in Hà Nội on Saturday evening, starting a three-day official visit to Việt Nam at the invitation of Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn, and Permanent Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyễn Minh Vũ welcomed the Chinese leader and his entourage at the Nội Bài International Airport.

According to Vietnamese Ambassador to China Phạm Sao Mai, this is the first visit to Việt Nam by a Chinese premier in 11 years and also the first by Li as the Chinese Premier, demonstrating the respect of the Chinese Party and State and Li himself for the relations with Việt Nam.

The trip takes place in the context that the two nations are gearing towards the 75th anniversary of their diplomatic relations (January 18, 1950-2025). The visit follows the state visits by General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and President of China Xi Jinping to Việt Nam in December 2023 and General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee and State President Tô Lâm to China in August, and a tour of China by Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính for the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting of the New Champions and working sessions in the country in June.

The visit is the continuation of the tradition of high-level exchanges between the two Parties and two countries, and is of great significance in further strengthening the Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership, promoting the building of a Việt Nam-China community of a shared future that carries strategic significance in the direction of “six major goals”.

During his stay in Việt Nam, Li is scheduled to have meetings with Party General Secretary and State President Tô Lâm and Chairman of the National Assembly Trần Thanh Mẫn, and hold talks with his counterpart Phạm Minh Chính. The high-ranking leaders of both sides will discuss measures to continue effectively realising the common perceptions reached by the top leaders of the two parties and states and to further consolidate political trust.

The two PMs will focus their discussion on specific solutions to expanding and improving the efficiency and quality of cooperation areas, thus deepening substantive collaboration and bringing benefits to the two countries' people. — VNS