Đắk Lắk hosts Việt Nam Family Day 2025

ĐẮK LẮK — A ceremony to kick off the Việt Nam Family Day 2025 was held by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism in coordination with the Đắk Lắk provincial People’s Committee in Buôn Ma Thuột City on June 25 evening.

The six-day event sees the participation of seven localities, namely Sơn La, Tuyên Quang, Lạng Sơn, Ninh Bình, Thanh Hóa, Huế, and Đắk Lắk, along with a large number of delegates, local residents, and tourists.

In his opening remarks, Trần Quang Vinh, Deputy Director of the Vietnam Exhibition Centre for Culture and Art under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, emphasised that the family not only serves as the foundation and cell of society, but also an important environment directly educating lifestyle and shaping human personality.

These are key factors in building a sustainable society and a prosperous nation, he said, adding that the family is not only the building block of society, but also the heart and soul of each individual, and the cradle that nurtures the national identity during the country’s integration journey.

The Việt Nam Family Day, celebrated annually on June 28, aims to raise awareness among authorities at all levels and the wider society about the vital role of the family in national development, especially in this era of national advancement.

This year's event, themed “Happy Families – Prosperous Nation”, features a variety of activities, including a photo exhibition of President Hồ Chí Minh and Party and State leaders' care for the development of Vietnamese families, a display on family culture among Việt Nam's ethnic communities, an artistic photo exhibition highlighting the significance of family, and a show of posters promoting a civilised lifestyle.

The event also includes an exchange and gathering of exemplary families, along with a consumption promotion fair featuring 80 booths of high-quality agricultural products, regional specialties, handicrafts, and OCOP (One Commune, One Product) items from across the country.

Through these activities, the event aims to honour the traditional cultural values of Vietnamese families and help spread good traditions of Vietnamese families. It also seeks to raise public awareness of the role and value of the family, thereby encouraging practical actions to build prosperous, equal, progressive, and happy families.— VNA/VNS