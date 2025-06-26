Tourism booms as Bình Định undergoes remarkable transformation

BÌNH ĐỊNH - With a clear strategy and concrete actions, Bình Định is steadily realising its goal of turning tourism into a key economic sector.

In early summer 2025, the coastal city of Quy Nhơn and other renowned destinations in Bình Định Province have become tourism hotspots.

Along the main streets of downtown Quy Nhơn, 3- to 5-star hotels are fully booked. Even homestays tucked away in small alleys are at full capacity, highlighting the province's growing appeal.

Kỳ Co Beach in Nhơn Lý Commune in Quy Nhơn City, dubbed the "Maldives of Quy Nhơn”, welcomes thousands of visitors daily.

Eo Gió, one of Việt Nam’s most stunning sunset spots, is always bustling with tourists.

Other destinations such as Hầm Hô and the Quang Trung Museum in Tây Sơn District, Trung Lương – Cát Tiến Beach in Phù Cát, as well as Nhơn Hải and Ghềnh Ráng in Quy Nhơn City, are also seeing strong growth.

This energy extends to restaurants, eateries, and entertainment spots.

“During a work trip to Quy Nhơn in mid-June, I couldn't book a hotel in advance. When I arrived and called several 4- and 5-star hotels, they all told me they were fully booked,” said Phạm Văn Trí, a businessman from HCM City.

This surge in Bình Định tourism didn’t happen by chance. On April 15, 2025, the Bình Định People’s Committee issued Plan No. 73/KH-UBND, following the Prime Minister’s directive to make tourism a key driver of economic growth.

The plan focuses on major initiatives including promotion, hosting large-scale events, diversifying tourism products, investing in infrastructure, embracing digital transformation, and advancing green and sustainable tourism.

Standing out with events and fresh offerings

One of the key “weapons” behind Bình Định’s tourism success is its strategic and professional organisation of events.

From early 2025, the province has rolled out numerous national and international events, including charter flights for New Year's travelers and celebrations for the 50th anniversary of Bình Định’s and Southern Vietnam’s reunification.

Most notably, the opening ceremony of the Bình Định Summer Tourism Festival 2025 not only kicked off the high season but also served as a media boost, reaching millions both domestically and internationally.

Alongside events, Bình Định has continually refreshed its tourism offerings.

Beyond leveraging its coastal strengths, the province has introduced exciting new experiences: boat tours in Thị Nại Lagoon combined with cultural performances and cuisine, international cruise arrivals, a tourist train route from Quy Nhơn to Diêu Trì, and a proposed “heritage train” connecting Hà Nội and HCM City.

Additionally, community-based, eco, agricultural, cultural, historical, and sports tourism models are being upgraded to enhance visitor experiences and extend stays.

This marks a shift from quantity to quality, from mere sightseeing to immersive experiences.

This transformation is evident in impressive figures: in 2024, Bình Định welcomed around 9.2 million visitors, up over 80 per cent, with tourism revenue reaching VNĐ25.5 trillion (US$1.02 billion), up 55 per cent.

Quy Nhơn was recognised as an “ASEAN Clean Tourist City” for the second consecutive time, affirming its regional reputation.

In just the first four months of 2025, Bình Định welcomed over 4.2 million visitors, including nearly 40,000 international tourists, generating over VNĐ10.2 trillion in revenue, a strong step toward the province’s 2025 goals of 10 million visitors and VNĐ27 trillion in revenue.

Global outlook

Nguyễn Thị Kim Chung, Deputy Director of the Bình Định Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, stated that the province is not limiting itself to the domestic market but is actively expanding internationally.

Key target markets have been clearly identified, including Northeast Asia (South Korea, Japan, China), Southeast Asia, Western Europe, North America, and Oceania; all known for high spending and longer stays.

The province is also leveraging visa waiver policies to enhance appeal and reduce entry barriers. - VNS