Vietnamese culture on full display at Poland’s Asia and Pacific Museum

WARSAW — The Việt Nam Garden, a space dedicated to Vietnamese culture, was officially inaugurated at the Asia and Pacific Museum in Warsaw, Poland on June 24. This milestone marks not only a cultural presence, but also a deepening of the long-standing friendship between Việt Nam and Poland as they celebrate 75 years of diplomatic relations.

A cultural oasis in an international museum

Founded in 1973, the Asia and Pacific Museum is the only institution in Poland and among a handful in Europe solely devoted to the cultures, arts and traditions of countries across Asia and the Pacific region. The museum boasts a rich collection of over 25,000 artefacts from more than 40 countries, ranging from religious relics and traditional costumes to musical instruments, folk art and everyday objects.

Việt Nam is proudly represented here with an extensive display of tuồng (classical drama) masks, áo dài (long dress) garments, folk paintings, Buddhist statues and traditional musical instruments.

Now, the Việt Nam Garden adds an evocative outdoor dimension to this representation. Lined with bamboo groves, small pathways and traditional architectural motifs, the garden offers visitors a multisensory experience of Vietnamese culture — one that evokes rural life and timeless stories of the Vietnamese people.

“We deeply value the significance of this garden,” said Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Hồ An Phong. “It is more than a landscape installation — it is a living symbol of identity, cultural depth and the Vietnamese spirit. These bamboo clusters and narrow walkways don’t just remind us of home; they tell human stories about Việt Nam to the world.”

The Việt Nam Garden stands as a symbolic highlight of the ongoing Việt Nam Culture and Tourism Week in Poland. More than a static display, it seeks to foster dialogue, inspire curiosity and strengthen bonds across borders.

Art, performance and heritage on stage

Earlier this week, the cultural celebration began with a special art performance titled The Essence of Vietnamese Culture, and the opening of the exhibition Colours of Vietnamese Culture at the Polski Theatre in Warsaw.

At the event, Vietnamese Ambassador to Poland and Lithuania Hà Hoàng Hải emphasised the enduring spirit of trust and solidarity between the two nations.

“Each milestone is a living testament to the strength of our mutual belief and friendship,” he said, praising the role of the Vietnamese community in Poland as vital cultural ambassadors. “They are the living bridges who continue to keep the flame of cooperation burning by promoting heritage, art and Vietnamese cuisine.”

Deputy Minister Phong also acknowledged the long-standing contributions of Polish experts in Việt Nam’s heritage conservation efforts – most notably architect Kazimierz Kwiatkowski, fondly known in Việt Nam as 'Kazik', who devoted his life to preserving cultural treasures including Hội An, Mỹ Sơn and the ancient capital of Huế.

“This shared commitment to heritage lays the foundation for future tourism cooperation,” said Phong. “Culture is not only preserved but also shared, connecting people and places.”

This commitment was on full display at the recent Vietnamese Culture and Tourism Festival, held in Warsaw’s Old Town on June 22. The vibrant outdoor event drew crowds of Polish locals and international tourists eager to explore Việt Nam’s heritage through food, music, crafts and traditional dance.

Decades of trust and growth

The Việt Nam – Poland relationship has grown steadily over the past 75 years, evolving into a multifaceted partnership spanning trade, science, education and culture.

Việt Nam is Poland’s largest trading partner in Southeast Asia, while Poland remains a trusted friend in Europe. Generations of Vietnamese students, workers and multicultural families living in Poland have nurtured this bond, contributing to both countries' development.

Looking ahead, Ambassador Hải sees even more potential for cooperation. “The geographical distance between us is no longer a barrier — it is a doorway,” he remarked. “From trade and investment to education and green energy, digital transformation and innovation, the future of Việt Nam – Poland ties is bright.”

The 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations is not just a ceremonial event. It is a reminder of shared values, collaborative achievements and the resilient bridge of culture that continues to link the people of Việt Nam and Poland beyond borders and across generations. — VNS