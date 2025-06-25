Nepalese Buddhist delegation visit, hold Dharma activities in Việt Nam

HÀ NỘI — A delegation of the Nepal Buddhist Association, led by H.E. Khentrul Kunchok Tenzin Rinpoche is visiting Việt Nam and will carry out religious activities in different cities and provinces.

The delegation includes nine monks and nuns from the Thegchen Lekshey Ling Monastery of the Karma Kagyu lineage and plan events in Hà Nội, HCM City, Phú Thọ and Khánh Hòa.

Recognised through the tradition of reincarnation, Rinpoche holds both the Kagyu and Nyingma lineages.

He has received direct transmissions and empowerments from His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama and the 41st Sakya Trizin of the unique teachings of the Gelug and Sakya traditions.

Rinpoche is widely respected as a young yet erudite master, having attained the scholarly rank of Khenpo, equivalent to a modern Ph.D. in Buddhist Philosophy.

"With a pure intention, when I share the Dharma, I see it as a way of planting seeds of wisdom and compassion in anyone’s heart - no matter their religion," he said.

"Wherever I come, Việt Nam, Nepal, or the US, my life’s mission remains the same - spreading the Dharma and helping others as much as I can. That is the basic responsibility of any Buddhist practitioner, and this is my personal mission.

"I teach and promote the cultivation of Bodhicitta - a pure heart of compassion, truthful living, virtuous conduct and spend loving kindness and compassion towards human beings, animals and whole sentient beings."

Three assemblies

During their stay in Việt Nam, Rinpoche and the delegation will lead three major Dharma activities.

The first is the Amitabha Buddha Mantra Accumulation Retreat (100 Million Recitations) on June 27-29 in Hưng Tích Pagoda in Việt Trì City, Phú Thọ Province

The three-day retreat is dedicated to the recitation of 100 million Amitabha mantras, aiming to help practitioners aspire toward rebirth in the Western Pure Land of Ultimate Bliss, a realm of peace, purity and boundless wisdom beyond suffering and samsara.

It is especially held in honour of Việt Nam’s Martyrs’ Day (July 27) and the Vu Lan (Ullambana) filial piety season.

The second is the Namgyalma (Ushnisha Vijaya) Retreat on July 4-6 in Pháp Vân Pagoda in Hà Nội.

This Dharma assembly focuses on Namgyalma, the Ushnisha Vijaya deity, embodiment of infinite wisdom, compassion and merit.

The retreat will offer teachings on the meaning of mandala offering, offering rituals, and practical meditation and bodhicitta cultivation, shared compassionately by Rinpoche to help practitioners experience real peace and joy in the present life.

The last one is the Lama Norlha Retreat on July 11-13 in Sủi Pagoda in Hà Nội.

This Dharma activity, dedicated to Lama Norlha – the Guru of Wealth and Prosperity, is intended to foster national peace, community prosperity, and harmony between spiritual practice and everyday life.

These Dharma activities express a spirit of global spiritual connection and are expected to bring together monks, nuns, and lay practitioners from various Buddhist traditions.

The programme aims to cultivate a peaceful collective energy, deeply plant virtuous seeds in participants' mind streams, and generate favourable conditions for happiness and awakening.

Rinpoche added: "I truly enjoy returning to Việt Nam, not only because I feel a strong karmic connection with many Dharma brothers and sisters here, but also because I really love Vietnamese food.

"It tastes much better than anywhere else, and I can only enjoy authentic Vietnamese cuisine when I’m actually in Việt Nam!" VNS