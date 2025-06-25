Film project inspired by Vietnamese traditional reburial customs

HÀ NỘI — The reburial ritual of the Vietnamese people will be showcased on the big screen for the first time through a cinematic collaboration between Kim Young Min, the 'master' of South Korean horror films, and Vietnamese director Thắng Vũ.

Following the global success of the film Exuma, producer Kim Young Min continues his journey of exploration in Việt Nam, a country rich in culture and unique spiritual customs.

Through collaboration with ERS Factory, under the direction of director Thắng Vũ and with support from the South Korean team, the film Cải Mả (Reburial) promises to deliver a diverse range of emotions for audiences. The cast includes familiar faces such as Rima Thanh Vy, Hoàng Phúc, Avin Lu, and Kim Hải.

The film is expected to provide a new perspective on Vietnamese culture, exploring the depth of national identity through the lens of modern cinema. Notably, with meticulous investment in production techniques that meet international standards, Reburial opens up opportunities for Vietnamese cinema to get closer to the Asian market and reach out to the world.

Reburial is inspired by the grave exhumation, an ancient custom in Vietnamese culture. This is a family ceremony conducted to reinter the deceased after many years of burial, in hopes of helping the soul attain peace and tranquility, while also bringing blessings and good fortune to the descendants.

However, Reburial is not merely a mystical and spiritual film; instead, the footage opens a door that guides the audience into the deep connections between generations. It explores the ties of bloodline and human philosophies about the cycle of life and death, where the past, present, and spiritual beliefs intertwine in each frame, leading viewers through a range of emotions: from haunting to poignant, from eerie to humanitarian.

"This collaboration with producer Kim Young Min is not only strategic but also opens up significant opportunities for Vietnamese films and culture to be widely released in all cinemas across South Korea," a representative from the Vietnamese production team revealed.

Scheduled for nationwide release in mid-October 2025, the film promises to create a new wave, continuing the remarkable success of Asian spiritual works that have made a significant impact on the international market in recent years, such as The Medium (Thailand), Incantation (Taiwan), and Exuma (South Korea), in which Kim Young Min has previously achieved great success. — VNS