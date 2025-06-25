Việt Nam – an “attractive destination” in music

HÀ NỘI — By harmoniously blending art, a love for heritage, and nature, many domestic artists are making efforts to honour Việt Nam's rich cultural heritage through their musical projects. Their melodies echo far and wide, spreading values and a strong sense of community responsibility.

“In recent years, wherever I’ve travelled across the country, I’ve recorded the sounds and ambient noises unique to each place. These might be the rumble of a train along the North–South railway, the engine of a fishing boat off Phú Quý island, the sound of ‘vỏ lãi’ or ‘tắc ráng’ boats in the waterways of the Mekong Delta, or fireworks lighting up the sky over the Nậm Rốm River in Điện Biên during the 70th anniversary of the Điện Biên Phủ Victory. I want to preserve those sounds in this album as the soundscape of the era 2025,” said guitarist Dzung (Phạm Việt Dũng) about his newly released album 2025 – Hay Không Hay Lắm.

Upon its release, the album quickly garnered critical acclaim for its creativity and left a lasting impression. With the unique concept of travelling the country through traditional music, the album takes listeners on a journey across Việt Nam's beautiful landscapes, immersing them in vibrant traditional festivals, retelling heroic tales of the nation’s history, showcasing local specialties, and reflecting the spirit and love of the modern Vietnamese people.

In early June, rather than choosing the usual urban venues, Forestival 2025 - a grand music and creative arts festival - was held on Khê Cốc Island in the Tràng An Landscape Complex, a UNESCO World Cultural and Natural Heritage Site, in Ninh Bình. The stage design, inspired by the majestic curves of rivers and mountains, transformed Forestival 2025 into a unique celebration where music deeply intertwined with the breathtaking natural scenery and profound cultural heritage of the locality.

In addition, the performances at Forestival 2025 were thoughtfully staged, rich in emotion, and deeply connected to the heritage setting. Audiences witnessed a spontaneous and captivating dialogue with xẩm singing, a valuable cultural heritage of Ninh Bình, interwoven with modern musical styles such as rap, rock, and ballad.

Culture has long been seen as an effective means of promoting tourism, as it can easily touch the human soul and ignite the desire to explore. Understanding this, in recent years, a growing number of works, particularly by international artists, have been created to showcase and promote Vietnam’s cultural and tourism appeal.

In April, the renowned musical group Bond released the music video Victory – Bond in Việt Nam, which vividly presented the stunning natural heritage of Hạ Long Bay to global audiences. Before that, legendary saxophonist Kenny G introduced his emotionally resonant track Going Home. In the video, he performed at iconic locations in Hà Nội, such as Long Biên Bridge at sunrise, Hoàn Kiếm Lake, Hoà Phong Tower, The Húc Bridge, Thăng Long Imperial Citadel, Hà Nội Flag Tower, and the Temple of Literature.

Similarly, Alone, Pt. II by Alan Walker, filmed inside Sơn Đoòng Cave in Quảng Bình, became a viral sensation and delivered a significant boost to Quảng Bình's tourism industry.

Domestically, many Vietnamese artists have also left strong impressions through music projects that celebrate the country’s natural beauty and cultural richness.

These artistic directions reflect a growing awareness of the modern audience’s deeper expectation which is to seek experiences connected with culture, identity, and place. However, as more artists explore the intersection of music, culture, and tourism, it's crucial to approach this creatively and thoughtfully. Overlapping ideas and imagery can easily lead to repetition, reducing the uniqueness of each project.

Therefore, with the support and collaboration of cultural management agencies and local authorities, artists and creators can transform music projects into powerful tools for cultural and tourism promotion, helping showcase Việt Nam to the world vividly and closely. — VNA/VNS