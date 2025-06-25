Vietnamese products grab spotlight at Algiers int’l fair 2025

ALGIERS — Vietnamese goods are gaining international attention at the 56th Algiers International Fair (FIA 2025), held from June 23–28 in Algeria's capital.

Organised by the Vietnamese Embassy and Trade Office, Việt Nam's national booth showcases catalogues and product samples from over 30 Vietnamese companies, spanning key sectors such as agriculture, seafood, food and beverages, footwear, textiles, furniture, plastics, construction materials, and industrial machinery.

Of special interest this year are four Vietnamese businesses that directly shipped processed food products, including beverages, confectionery, and jelly which drew notable attention from both local and international visitors.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Algeria Trần Quốc Khánh emphasised that Việt Nam’s participation in the fair is not only to promote high-quality products but also to showcase the country’s image, culture, and tourism to international friends. He expressed his delight at the continued strong interest from African and European partners in the Vietnamese booth.

Trade Counsellor Hoàng Đức Nhuận said Việt Nam’s continued presence at FIA over the past decade highlights its strategic push into African markets. The fair offers valuable opportunities for the country to promote brands, seek partners, and expand exports not just in Algeria but across Africa.

Trade between Việt Nam and Algeria reached approximately US$285 million in the first five months of this year, nearly tripling the figure in the same period last year. Major Vietnamese exports, include green coffee beans, pepper, cashew nuts, desiccated coconut, and pangasius fish, along with industrial and consumer products.

Visitors on opening day showed strong interest in Vietnamese samples, with several local distributors expressing their intent to explore cooperation with Vietnamese exporters. — VNS