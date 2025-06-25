New electronic invoice policy helps household businesses access bank credit more easily

HÀ NỘI — Besides a better tax management, a new regulation on electronic invoices applied for household businesses is also expected to help the businesses access to bank loans, experts said.

According to Decree 70/2025/NĐ-CP on invoices and documents, household businesses are required to issue electronic invoices when selling goods.

Business people and experts believe that the policy is not only a positive step forward in tax management but also opens up great opportunities for bank credit.

Huỳnh Thị Mai, owner of a grocery store in HCM City, said that she had difficulty borrowing VNĐ300 million from a bank to expand her business because she could not prove her income.

Although she had a stable revenue, she could not provide the necessary financial documents for the bank to get credit because her transactions were mainly in cash and invoices were not issued.

Currently, some banks have implemented unsecured loan packages for household businesses with a cap of VNĐ1 billion with interest rates of 12-15 per cent per year. However, the mandatory condition for the loan is to have documents proving income, loan purpose and clear cash flow.

Due to a lack of financial transparency, many household businesses are forced to borrow from unofficial channels, facing the risk of high interest rates and non-transparent debt collection processes. However, if the businesses apply electronic invoices, it will help banks track daily revenue, easily assessing household businesses' financial capacity and thereby increasing the possibility to approve loans.

Từ Tiến Phát, general director of Asia Commercial Bank (ACB), said that most household businesses do not have collateral, so proving income is a key factor. With an electronic invoice system, cash flow will become clearer.

ACB hopes that this will be a premise for the bank to expand unsecured loan products with flexible conditions and preferential interest rates for this group of potential customers, Phát said.

Banks say electronic invoices not only help reduce risks when reviewing loan applications but also serve as a basis for banks to design suitable loan packages for household businesses, promoting safe and sustainable retail lending activities.

Banks working with household businesses in the digitalisation process not only creates a boost in financial management but also opens up new directions in accessing capital and sustainable development, especially in the context of the increasingly expanding digital economy.

Banks are also starting to actively deploy many tools to support small retailers to access modern payment platforms, while promoting the issuance of electronic invoices.

Typically, BVBank introduces the Digistore solution, attracting many small traders because of its convenience and free use.

According to Nguyễn Thiện Tâm, Director of BVBank’s Digital Banking Centre, Digistore not only supports cashless payments, revenue management and business performance analysis, but also integrates the function of issuing electronic invoices to help businesses easily fulfill their tax obligations.

MB is also deploying the mSeller application that is a tool for sales management and electronic invoice issuance.

Vũ Hồng Phú, a member of MB's Executive Board, said more than 15,000 small businesses have successfully used this application without hiring additional accountants or expensive equipment.

Meanwhile, KienlongBank's MyShop platform integrates virtual accounts for instant transactions, while automatically recording invoices and reporting daily revenue. Business owners can use the software remotely to control the operations of multiple stores, classifying revenue by branch.

The integration of the financial ecosystem helps small businesses manage cash flow effectively, transparently and conveniently. — BIZHUB/VNS