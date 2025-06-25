Kiên Giang industrial production rises by 14% in first 6 months

KIÊN GIANG — Despite domestic and global economic challenges, Kiên Giang Province’s industrial production and exports have risen by 14 per cent year-on-year in the first half of the year.

According to its Department of Industry and Trade, manufacturing output was worth VNĐ29 trillion (US$1.1 billion), up 13.89 per cent.

Exports amounted to $474 million, a 7 per cent increase, with the key items being rice ($151.39 million), leather and footwear ($117.37 million) and seafood ($114.7 million).

Trương Văn Minh, director of the provincial Department of Industry and Trade, said while rice, seafood and some other exports, accounting for 75.24 per cent of total exports, increased, shipments of leather and footwear fell.

The department said escalating tensions caused by global territorial disputes have led to raw material price volatility and rising logistics costs, placing pressure on local production and export activities.

But production and trading activities are expected to be stronger in the second half of 2025, sustaining the growth momentum, it said.

The province’s targets for industrial production and exports for the last six months are VNĐ35.7 trillion ($1.36 billion) and $596 million.

The department will focus on enabling enterprises to access tax incentives and soft loans, and encourage businesses to adopt modern technologies to boost production and add value to rural industrial products.

The province will speed up the implementation of ongoing industrial park investment projects.

It will closely monitor the market and keep businesses up-to-date on the latest market developments and help them leverage free trade agreements to exploit low or no tariffs and expand exports.

As businesses restructure operations and diversify product lines to adapt to global market volatility, Kiên Giang is also ramping up domestic and international trade promotion through fairs, exhibitions and business-matching events to boost market access and exports. — VNS