Việt Nam to pilot product origin tracing platform

HÀ NỘI — The Government is intensifying its campaign against smuggling, trade fraud and counterfeit goods through a series of coordinated efforts, most notably the development of a national digital platform for product origin tracing, set to be piloted later this year.

During a national online conference held on June 23, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính confirmed that the fight against counterfeit goods is a “critical political task” and called on the entire political system, citizens and businesses to join forces in protecting consumer rights, legitimate enterprises and public health.

Deputy Minister of Public Security Nguyễn Văn Long revealed that the Ministry of Public Security is working closely with the Ministry of Industry and Trade and VNPT to build a product origin database system, which will initially be applied to selected product groups. Once completed, the platform will allow consumers to easily verify the origin of goods, effectively combat counterfeiting and smuggling, and provide essential data for policymaking.

In tandem, nationwide inspections were intensified between mid-May and mid-June, uncovering and addressing thousands of violations. In the first six months of the year, police launched criminal proceedings against 124 cases involving 297 individuals and seized large volumes of counterfeit goods. Notably, investigations into the Z Holding and Big Holding corporate ecosystems uncovered violations worth over VNĐ11 trillion (approximately US$420 million).

Market surveillance forces conducted nearly 3,900 inspections, sanctioning over 3,100 cases and confiscating goods worth close to VNĐ31 billion. Meanwhile, the Ministry of National Defence reported more than 1,400 interdictions, including narcotics and illicit goods transport. The Ministry of Health inspected 170,000 facilities for food safety violations, issuing fines in over 9,000 cases, with total penalties exceeding VNĐ20 billion.

Despite these efforts, the Prime Minister pointed out several shortcomings, including institutional loopholes, lack of modern equipment, inadequate local oversight and instances of officials being bribed or lacking commitment. He urged stringent enforcement with no tolerance for corruption or misconduct.

The Prime Minister particularly emphasised the need for ongoing action to combat counterfeit pharmaceuticals and dietary supplements. “We must declare war on fake goods — every day must be a peak in the campaign,” he said, encouraging citizens to be smart consumers and active participants in the fight.

Government ministries have been tasked with enhancing management capabilities, improving legal frameworks and strengthening control mechanisms. The Ministry of Health was also assigned to coordinate with other ministries to monitor digital advertising and take strict action against both advertisers and those commissioning misleading content. Proposals were made to increase administrative fines in line with traffic law enforcement to boost deterrence.

The Government will formulate a comprehensive action plan to promote a transparent and healthy business environment, safeguarding the interests of consumers and law-abiding enterprises. — VNS