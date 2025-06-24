Market extends rally as VN-Index surpasses 1,365 points

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam’s stock market continued its upward momentum on Tuesday, with the VN-Index surpassing the 1,365-point mark. Trading liquidity improved significantly compared to Monday, while foreign investors shifted to net buying after four consecutive sessions of net selling.

The market appeared to react positively to signs of easing tensions in the Middle East. Global financial sentiment was also buoyant, with a sharp decline in oil prices and strong gains across US equities. Domestically, the market opened on a strong note, initially driven by key large-cap stocks such as VIC and VHM.

As the session progressed, the uptrend became more widespread. At the close, the VN-Index on the Hồ Chí Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE) advanced by 8.59 points, or 0.63 per cent, to 1,366.77 points. Market breadth was positive, with 176 gainers versus 127 decliners.

Trading value surged by nearly 18 per cent from Monday, reaching VNĐ25.6 trillion (approximately $978.8 million), marking a notable improvement in investor participation.

The VN30-Index, which tracks the 30 largest stocks by market capitalisation on HoSE, rose by 14.48 points, or 1 per cent. The basket recorded 19 advancers, six decliners, and five flat stocks.

Vingroup stocks continued to be the market's primary driving force. Vinhomes JSC (VHM) gained 4.46 per cent and Vingroup Joint Stock Company (VIC) rose 3.23 per cent. Together, these two stocks contributed over six points to the VN-Index.

On the downside, oil and gas stocks showed signs of cooling off after strong previous gains. PetroVietnam Gas Joint Stock Corporation (GAS) dropped 4.82 per cent, Bình Sơn Refining and Petrochemical Company Limited (BSR) declined 4.79 per cent, and Petrolimex (PLX) lost 5.35 per cent, collectively dragging the VN-Index down by more than three points.

Analysts from Viet Dragon Securities said: “The breakout beyond the resistance level may support the market’s continued uptrend in the next session. However, the current liquidity spread remains relatively limited, which suggests the market’s momentum is not yet sustainable. A clearer uptick in cash flow is needed to drive stronger price gains in the near future.”

They added: “Investors should continue monitoring the supply-demand dynamics to assess the market’s ability to maintain its rally. Short-term profit-taking may be considered for stocks that have risen quickly to resistance levels. For new entries, investors can look to exploit short-term opportunities in stocks showing positive signals from support zones or strong continuation patterns.”

On the Hà Nội Stock Exchange, the HNX-Index edged up by 0.37 points, or 0.16 per cent, to 227.79 points. Total trading value on the northern bourse reached nearly VNĐ2.3 trillion, with close to 120 million shares changing hands. — VNS