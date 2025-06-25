Personnel affairs dominate NA's agenda on June 25

HÀ NỘI — Lawmakers are discussing legislative and personnel affairs at their sitting on June 25 as part of the 15th National Assembly’s 9th session.

In the morning session, NA deputies will vote to pass several important laws, including the revised Law on Inspection; the Law on amendments and supplements to a number of articles of the Civil Procedure Code, the Law on Administrative Procedures, the Law on Justice for Minors, and the Bankruptcy Law, and the Law on Mediation and Dialogue at Court; and the laws on amendments and and supplements to a number of articles of the Penal Code, the Law on Promulgation of Legal Documents and the Law on Handling of Administrative Violations.

They will also vote on a resolution amending and supplementing a number of articles of Regulation of the NA sessions issued together with Resolution No. 71/2022/QH15 of the legislature; the revised Law on State Budget; the Law on amendments and supplements to a number of articles of the Law on Bidding, the Law on Public-Private Partnership (PPP), the Law on Customs, the Law on Export and Import Tariffs, the Law on Investment, the Law on Public Investment, the Law on Management and Use of Public Assets; and the Law on amendments and supplements to a number of articles of the Law on Credit Institutions.

The NA will hear a report on the explanation and acceptance of opinions from NA deputies regarding organisational and personnel affairs under its authority. A vote counting board will be set up, and the personnel work will be decided by secret ballots.

The NA will also listen to and discuss a proposal for establishing the National Election Council.

On the same day afternoon, the NA will hold a closed session to hear reports on the outcomes of discussions within delegations and the explanation and revision based on deputies’ feedback regarding the proposed candidate for Chairperson of the National Election Council and other personnel matters.

Lawmakers will discuss and vote to approve the list of nominees for the position of Chairperson of the National Election Council, as well as other positions. The elections will be conducted by secret ballots.

Legislators are also scheduled to join a debate on the draft Law on Mutual Judicial Assistance in Civil Matters.

At the end of the afternoon session, after the vote counting board reports the results, lawmakers will discuss and vote to adopt a resolution on electing the Chairperson of the National Election Council, as well as resolutions on other personnel matters.

They will also hear a proposal seeking the NA’s approval of the list of vice chairpersons and members of the National Election Council, and continue discussion on these matters within delegations. — VNS