Việt Nam pledges more contributions to G77 cooperation at UN: Ambassador

NEW YORK – Việt Nam will continue to coordinate closely with and make positive contributions to the initiatives and collective work of the Group of 77 (G77) developing nations, said Ambassador Đỗ Hùng Việt, head of the Vietnamese Permanent Mission to the UN.

At a recent working session with with Iraqi Ambassador Abbas Kadhom Obaid Al-Fatlawi, G77 Chair, Việt congratulated Iraq on successfully assuming the role of G77 Chair and commended its efforts in promoting consensus on important issues to protect the legitimate interests of developing countries, particularly in responding to climate change, mobilising financing for development, and implementing the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

The G77 Chair spoke highly of Việt Nam's role and contributions to important processes of the UN and the G77 in particular. He emphasised that solidarity, dialogue, and trust-building remain essential keys to addressing global challenges, strengthening multilateralism, and upholding abidance by international laws as the world is facing increasing volatility and complexity.

Both diplomats expressed their respect for the traditional friendship between the two countries, especially the valuable support that they have provided for each other during their respective difficult periods. They concurred to promote coordination between their missions so as to contribute to the bilateral ties.

During the meeting, Ambassador Viet introduced Dr. Nguyễn Thị Lan Anh, Việt Nam's candidate for judge at the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea (ITLOS) for the 2026-2035 term. He underscored Việt Nam's strong commitment to promoting international law, particularly the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

He also made courtesy calls to several ambassadors and representatives from permanent missions of Laos, Cambodia, China, Russia, India, Cuba, Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Timor-Leste, France, Portugal, Gabon, and El Salvador. - VNS