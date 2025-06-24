Việt Nam–Cambodia relations thriving across all sectors: Cambodian scholar

PHNOM PENH — The relationship between the Parties and States of Việt Nam and Cambodia has grown deeper and more effective across all fields, becoming a shared asset of both nations and contributing to a peaceful, stable, and long-term development environment, according to a Cambodian scholar.

Uch Leang, Acting Director of the Department of Asian, African, and Middle East Studies under the International Relations Institute of Cambodia at the Royal Academy of Cambodia (RAC), affirmed that the bilateral relationship has developed continuously in a comprehensive manner.

In an article published on Khmer Times on Tuesday to mark the 58th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Việt Nam and Cambodia (June 24, 1967–2025), the scholar highlighted that over the past 58 years, the two countries have consistently maintained high-level exchanges and promoted cooperation across all areas, from politics, security and defence to trade and people-to-people links.

Through many ups and downs of history, Cambodia–Việt Nam relations have become increasingly closer and stronger. The ties are currently developing based on the motto of “Good neighbourliness, traditional friendship, comprehensive cooperation, and long-term sustainability” from 2005 until today. Top leaders of the two Parties and States emphasised their determination to jointly cultivate solidarity and friendship based on the historical foundation between the two countries.

As the Chairman of the Cambodian Alumni Association of Vietnamese Universities (CAVA), Uch Leang stated that the leaders of Việt Nam and Cambodia recognise a shared history of mutual support in achieving independence from colonial rule. The Cambodian leadership and people assisted Việt Nam during its struggle for national liberation, which ultimately contributed to Việt Nam's unification and development.

Meanwhile, the Vietnamese leaders and people helped Cambodia in its struggle for liberation from the genocidal regime led by Pol Pot, as well as in the reconstruction and development of the country.

Political and diplomatic ties have been continually strengthened, with exchanges increasing across all Party, government, ministerial, and provincial levels. Since 2023, political engagement has grown through delegation exchanges via multiple channels.

Economic and trade cooperation has experienced significant growth, enhancing the economic development of both countries. With a shared land border stretching 1,270km, the two nations have seen increasing trade and investment ties. Despite facing global challenges, their bilateral economic relations continue to prosper, with a common objective of increasing two-way trade to US$20 billion.

Việt Nam is currently the fifth-largest investor in Cambodia, with over $2.94 billion registered across 215 projects. Vietnamese businesses have made significant contributions to Cambodia’s development through job creation, budget revenues, and social welfare initiatives. Việt Nam is now Cambodia’s second-largest trading partner globally.

According to the scholar, Việt Nam was the first ASEAN country visited by Prime Minister Samdech Thipadei Hun Manet after taking office. After the visit, the cooperative relationship between the two countries continues to develop, including trade, investment, and service cooperation. Projects by Vietnamese enterprises are doing well, contributing positively to Cambodia’s socio-economic development.

As Cambodia pursues an independent foreign policy based on law, adhering to the multilateral principles and the United Nations Charter, Cambodia and Việt Nam consistently prioritise their relationship with each other in their foreign policy.

At the same time, Việt Nam maintains an independent and self-reliant approach, focusing on multilateral principles and diversifying its international relations.

Both countries have reaffirmed the importance of non-interference in each other's internal affairs and not allowing any force to use one country’s territory to sabotage the other. They continue to cooperate to build borders of peace, friendship, cooperation, and mutual development, and closely coordinate information exchange and resolve issues and events arising in border areas.

The two Southeast Asian neighbours promote patrolling and strict control of borderlines, thoroughly preventing illegal border crossing activities, and maintain joint patrols at sea, preventing sabotage activities by hostile forces and transnational criminals.

The CAVA Chairman stressed that the achievements recorded over the past 58 years, with active contributions from agencies and sectors of both countries, have propelled bilateral cooperation across political, economic, and socio-cultural dimensions. These efforts have fostered a sustainable and comprehensive partnership, firmly grounded in the spirit of “good neighbourliness, traditional friendship, comprehensive cooperation, and long-term sustainability,” he added. — VNS