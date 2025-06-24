Legislators adopt revised Law on Cadres and Civil Servants

HÀ NỘI — The National Assembly (NA) on Tuesday passed the Law on Cadres and Civil Servants (amended) with 418 out of 423 deputies voting in favour, accounting for 87.45 per cent of the total number of legislators.

Under the law, cadres are Vietnamese citizens who are elected, approved, appointed, or assigned to hold a position or title for a specific term in an agency of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV), the State, the Việt Nam Fatherland Front (VFF), or socio-political organisations at the central, provincial, or commune level. Cadres are part of the official payroll and receive salaries from the state budget.

Meanwhile, civil servants are Vietnamese citizens recruited into a job position within an agency of the CPV, the State, the VFF, or socio-political organisations at the central, provincial, or commune level. Those also include individuals working in agencies or units under the People's Army who are not officers, professional soldiers, and defence workers or officials; in agencies or units under the People's Public Security who are not officers, non-commissioned officers, or soldiers serving under the professional regime, and police workers; and in key organisations that are not cipher personnel. Civil servants are also part of the official payroll and receive salaries from the state budget.

The revised law improves regulations to implement the policy of building a unified, streamlined, and interconnected civil service system from the central to the commune level, eliminating the distinction between commune- and provincial-level cadres and civil servants.

It also supplements and refines provisions to shift the management of cadres and civil servants to a job-position-based approach, placing job positions at the centre. Recruitment, assignment, evaluation, training, planning, and appointment will now be based on job requirements and the outcomes and deliverables of assigned tasks.

Notably, the law also improves mechanisms to attract high-quality human resources and introduces policies for talented individuals in public service, aiming to institutionalise the Politburo’s resolutions No. 57-NQ/TW dated December 22, 2024; No. 66-NQ/TW dated April 30, 2025; and No. 68-NQ/TW dated May 4, 2025.

The amended law will take effect on July 1, 2025, except for provisions on civil servant evaluation in Section 3, Chapter IV, which will be implemented from January 1, 2026.

By no later than July 1, 2027, ministries, sectors, central agencies, and local authorities must complete the placement of civil servants, who were recruited before this law takes effect, into job positions and corresponding ranks, in line with the provisions of this law. — VNA/VNS