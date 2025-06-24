VFF, member organisations urged to mobilise public consensus in reform revolution

HÀ NỘI — Party General Secretary Tô Lâm on Monday held a working session with the Party Committee of the Việt Nam Fatherland Front (VFF) and central mass organisations, during which he called for the enhancement of public consensus for the successful implementation of the revolution of streamlining the political system’s organisational apparatus and reorganisation of administrative units.

The VFF and affiliated organisations should promote their political core role by stepping up communications, uniting people at home and abroad, mobilising all resources, and igniting creativity to implement the 'four pillar resolutions' of the Politburo (Resolutions 57, 59, 66, and 68), the Party chief said.

They were also urged to encourage enterprises and the public to intensify production and business activities.

Secretary of the Party Committee of the VFF and central mass organisation, President of the VFF Central Committee Đỗ Văn Chiến said that along with fulfilling its political tasks, playing the core role in mass mobilisation activities, reinforcing the great national solidarity bloc and strengthening the public’s trust in the Party and State, the VFF and affiliated organisations have shown strong performance in restructuring.

Chiến noted that the front has conducted the consolidation of 284 departmental units into 159, a reduction of 125 units (55.98 per cent), and a staff downsizing from 2,720 to 2,185 employees (a reduction of 19.67 per cent), eliminating redundant roles incompatible with the new model.

Preparations for the Party Congress of the VFF and central mass organisations for the 2025-2030 tenure are underway, said Chiến.

Party leader Lâm highlighted the significance of a streamlined and effective political system apparatus to achieve the goal of turning Việt Nam into a developing country with a modern industrial base and upper-middle income by 2030, a developed socialist country with high income by 2045. He urged the front and subordinate organisations to truly take the lead, serving as the unifying core and guiding force of public sentiment and grassroots movements in this organisational reform.

The Party chief asked the Party Committee of the VFF and central mass organisations to quickly implement Decision No 304-QD/TW issued by the Politburo on June 10 regarding its functions, tasks, and organisation, while guiding provinces and communes to implement the new model from July 1 consistently and without interruption. They must stay close to the people, pay attention to their thoughts and aspirations, prioritise national interests and public welfare, and promptly propose solutions.

He called for the restructuring of media agencies under the VFF and its affiliated organisations to ensure streamlined, modern and effective operations that further promote public communications and build social consensus.

The leader emphasised the need for strong leadership in upcoming Party congresses at all levels for the 2026–2031 tenure, highlighting their role in fostering national unity and implementing late President Hồ Chí Minh’s vision of a peaceful and prosperous Việt Nam.

He urged the VFF and its member organisations to promote democracy, contribute actively to Party Congress documents, mobilise voters, and build a strong, people-centred state. Following the new organisational model, these bodies must align their activities with Party building, public oversight, and digital transformation, working closely with grassroots communities and safeguarding people’s rights.

The General Secretary also stressed the importance of coordination between Party Committees at all levels to support the VFF's mission, expressing his confidence that the VFF will uphold national traditions, unite public will, and help realise the country’s aspirations for prosperity and happiness.

At the working session, General Secretary Lâm presented the Party Committee of the VFF and central mass organisations with the Politburo’s Decision No. 304-QD/TW, which outlines the new structure, functions and tasks of the VFF Central Committee, marking a significant step in improving its organisational effectiveness. — VNS