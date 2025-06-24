PM’s attendance at WEF meeting shows high political trust between Việt Nam–China: scholar

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính's participation at the 16th Annual Meeting of the New Champions of the World Economic Forum (WEF) shows the high level of political trust between Việt Nam and China, according to Cheng Hanping, Director of the Việt Nam Research Centre at Zhejiang University of Technology.

The WEF, also known as Summer Davos Forum, will be held in Tianjin, China from June 24 to 26.

In an interview with the Vietnam News Agency (VNA)’s correspondents in Beijing, Cheng said that this is the third time PM Chính has attended the meeting, noting that he is among the few senior Government officials participating in this year's event, which is considered a rare and commendable gesture.

PM Chính's working trip and attendance at the meeting will continue the tradition of high-level exchanges between the two countries, demonstrating the mutual importance that both Parties and governments of Việt Nam and China place on the bilateral comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership. It also reflects their commitments to fostering sustainable, stable and substantive bilateral relations, he said.

This trip marks another milestone in bilateral ties, especially amid a regional and global economic slowdown and the complexities of international tariff tensions, Cheng said, adding that Việt Nam's steadfast adherence to multilateralism is clearly evident.

By joining numerous government leaders and top business figures from the region and beyond, the Vietnamese Government is signalling its strong commitment to the country’s economic development, reflecting the Communist Party of Việt Nam's governance philosophy centred on serving the people, he said.

The Chinese scholar stressed that PM Chính's trip represents another high-level interaction following General Secretary of the Communist Party of China and Chinese President Xi Jinping’s recent visit to Việt Nam. This year marks the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two nations, as well as the Year of Việt Nam–China Humanistic Exchanges, a double celebration that highlights the rapid progress of their cooperation.

Emphasising the growing strategic trust between Việt Nam and China, Cheng said that only mutually beneficial cooperation can bring real advantages to both countries and their people.

As staunch supporters of globalisation and multilateralism, the two nations have seen extensive collaboration across various sectors, including the digital and green economy, he said. A standout example is Hà Nội's urban railway line 2 (Cát Linh–Hà Đông) project, aimed at reducing carbon emissions in transport. Additionally, the China–Việt Nam cross-border railway not only facilitates trade, but also serves as a model for developing countries seeking sustainable development pathways.

He further stressed that the 'six more' directions, proposed by the top leaders of both countries to guide healthy bilateral relations, will be implemented effectively.

Regarding this year’s forum theme, 'Entrepreneurship for a New Era', Cheng noted that amid ongoing global trade tensions and uncertainties, cooperation is essential for all parties to collectively address current challenges. This calls for the business community and entrepreneurs to shoulder responsibility and respond collaboratively to serious global challenges.

With over 1,700 guests registered from around 90 countries, this year’s WEF meeting shows that despite rising unilateralism worldwide, many nations continue to support multilateralism, globalisation and China’s three major initiatives. — VNA/VNS