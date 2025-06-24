Politics & Law
Home Politics & Law

80th Anniversary Achievement Exhibition must meet public's aspirations: PM

June 24, 2025 - 07:48
To date, the Government has established a Steering Committee and issued a master plan for commemorative activities for the anniversary, which includes organising the Exhibition of Socio-Economic Achievements.
Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính chairs a meeting on preparations for the exhibition marking the 80th National Day anniversary. VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI – Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has said that this year's exhibition to mark the 80th National Day anniversary will be a large-scale and content-rich event.

“The exhibition must portray the 80-year journey of national defence and development, thereby fostering national pride and generating motivation and inspiration for the country to enter a new era," Chính said yesterday, while chairing a meeting of the Government Standing Committee with ministries and sectors on preparations for the Exhibition of Socio-Economic Achievements to mark the 80th anniversary of National Day (2/9/1945 – 2/9/2025).

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism's Standing Body of the Steering Committee has held meetings with all provinces and cities to reach a consensus on how to organise the exhibition in coordination with central ministries and agencies.

The exhibition is expected to take place from August 28 to September 5 at the Cổ Loa National Exhibition Centre in Hà Nội’s Đông Anh District, and will showcase the country's socio-economic achievements over the past 80 years, including in national construction, defence and development.

Supplementary activities will include trade fairs, food and tourism booths, traditional handicraft exhibitions, art performances, bilateral meetings, conferences and seminars.

Ministries, agencies and relevant units have drawn up plans for allocating space to ensure a harmonious and balanced display among regions, sectors and areas of achievement.

There will also be designated service spaces for people visiting the exhibition to relax, enjoy entertainment and participate in hands-on experiences. Security, public order and food safety will be ensured, and cultural, artistic, culinary and exchange activities will be thoughtfully curated.

At the meeting, the PM said that this is a significant and unprecedented task, with limited preparation time and high expectations.

All ministries, sectors and localities must therefore participate with the highest sense of responsibility to ensure that the exhibition is comprehensive, objective, truthful, practical and effective.

“The exhibition must create opportunities and meet the public’s cultural and recreational needs, while also serving as a platform to showcase Việt Nam’s 80-year achievements to the international community,” Chính said, adding that it "must mobilise the maximum amount of documents, archives, artefacts and notable individuals."

"It should combine and integrate the country’s achievements with other cultural, artistic and entertainment activities,” the PM stressed.

“The use of methods, technologies and art forms must reflect both tradition and modernity, be scientifically sound and allow both in-person and online visitors to access the exhibition,” he added.

Chính proposed the theme of the exhibition as 'The 80-Year Journey of Independence – Freedom – Happiness', and called for mobilisation of the combined strength of the entire nation, political system, citizens, businesses and society as a whole.

Both State and socialised resources must be leveraged to organise the exhibition, fostering self-reliance, resilience and proactive creativity from all involved parties.

He requested the implementation of special, preferential and exceptional mechanisms to ensure that the preparation and organisation meet all set requirements and goals. VNS

Việt Nam, US strengthen cooperation on dioxin pollution treatment

Deputy Defence Minister Senior Lieutenant General Hoàng Xuân Chiến proposed that the US Embassy in Việt Nam and relevant US agencies collaborate with Việt Nam's Ministry of National Defence to accelerate dioxin treatment at Biên Hoà Airport and other hotspots, and supporting projects to improve the quality of life for people with disabilities.
PM urges relentless efforts against smuggling, trade fraud

While praising the efforts of ministries, sectors, and localities in tackling smuggling, trade fraud, counterfeiting, and intellectual property violations, PM Chính acknowledged that in some places and at certain times, there has been lax enforcement and unclear jurisdiction, leading to increasingly complex developments in these issues.

