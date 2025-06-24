Việt Nam actively promotes solutions to regional, global economic, development issues

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính’s attendance at the 16th Annual Meeting of the New Champions of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Tianjin, China, is an important opportunity for Việt Nam to contribute and promote solutions to economic and development issues in the region and the world, thereby continuing to affirm its international position and prestige, said a diplomat.

Talking to the press prior to the PM's trip, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyễn Minh Hằng said that the Tianjin meeting from June 24 - 26 is an important and large-scale event of the WEF, aiming to assess and discuss emerging trends and major issues facing the global economy, promote international cooperation, particularly public-private partnerships, and contribute to economic growth and sustainable development.

PM Chính’s trip to attend the meeting holds great significance, as it marks the third consecutive year that Việt Nam has been invited by the host country, China, and the WEF to participate in the forum for "new champions", stated Hằng.

His participation demonstrates Việt Nam's strong appreciation and support for China. This, in turn, contributes to further promoting the positive development of the Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership, aiming to build a Việt Nam-China community with a shared future, which carries strategic significance.

This chance is also important for conveying Việt Nam’s goals, visions, and development directions to the international community, especially highlighting its major policies as it enters a new era of growth.

The PM will have numerous meetings and dialogues with leaders from various countries, international organisations, and top global corporations. This will help enhance economic cooperation, expand and diversify export markets, attract investment, promote collaboration in emerging strategic fields, and maximise resources to achieve the country’s growth and development objectives, the official said.

Regarding PM Chính’s working trip to China this time, the Deputy FM affirmed that the visit is an important step forward in implementing Việt Nam's foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, and multilateralisation and diversification, while continuing to affirm that the Party, Government, and people of Việt Nam always prioritise building and developing a strong relationship with their Chinese counterparts for the fundamental, long-term benefit of their people and for peace, cooperation, and development in the world and the region.

In addition, the trip will effectively and substantively promote the implementation of high-level agreements made in recent times, especially during the state visit to China by Party General Secretary and President Tô Lâm in August 2024, and the state visit to Việt Nam by Party General Secretary and President of China Xi Jinping in April 2025.

This time, high-ranking leaders from both sides will discuss important measures to promote new development steps in strategic cooperation areas such as science and technology, innovation, strategic infrastructure, railway connectivity, finance and currency, trade and investment, border economic collaboration, agricultural products, urban environment, tourism, and the training of high-quality human resources. During this occasion, the two sides will also deliberate measures to better manage and solve differences at sea, thus contributing to the maintenance of peace, stability, and cooperation in the region.

The official expressed her belief that this visit will continue to create strong impetus for bilateral cooperation, thereby advancing the Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership and the Việt Nam-China Community with a shared future in a stable, healthy, and sustainable manner. — VNS