PM leaves for WEF meeting, working visit to China

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Tuesday early morning left Hà Nội for the 16th Annual Meeting of the New Champions of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Tianjin and a working visit to China.

The June 24-27 trip is made at the invitations of Chinese Premier Li Qiang and WEF President and CEO Børge Brende.

Accompanying PM Chính are Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn; Minister and Chairman of the Government Office Trần Văn Sơn; Minister of Construction Trần Hồng Minh; Minister of Science and Technology Nguyễn Mạnh Hùng; and Vietnamese Ambassador to China Phạm Thanh Bình, among others.

The WEF meeting is taking place in Tianjin from June 24-27. It is the WEF's second most important annual event after WEF Davos and serves as a forum for countries to discuss long-term visions and solutions to critical global economic development issues.

At the forum, Việt Nam continues to affirm its foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, diversification and multilateralisation, as well as its proactive and active approach to comprehensive, extensive, and effective international integration. Việt Nam also extends a strong message of determination and aspiration to enter a new era – the era of national rise.

During the WEF events, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính and the high-level Vietnamese delegation will participate in discussions to seek solutions to regional and global economic development issues; share Việt Nam’s perspectives, vision, and experience; promote the image of the country and the policies of the Party and the State; and foster opportunities for cooperation with governments and businesses.

During the working trip, PM Chính will also engage in bilateral activities with China to effectively implement the common perceptions reached by the high-ranking leaders of the two Parties and States on practical collaboration in various fields. These efforts aim to advance the Việt Nam–China Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership and the Việt Nam-China Community with a shared future that carries strategic importance. — VNS