Việt Nam, China seek to advance railway cooperation

TIANJIN — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính held talks with Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Tuesday in Tianjin, as part of his participation in the 16th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum’s New Champions and working visit to China.

PM Chính conveyed warm greetings from General Secretary Tô Lâm, President Lương Cường and National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn to General Secretary and President Xi Jinping, as well as senior leaders of the Chinese Party and State. He also congratulated China on its significant achievements in recent times.

The PM urged the joint implementation of three standard-gauge railway lines connecting Việt Nam and China, prioritising the commencement of the Lào Cai–Hà Nội–Hải Phòng route in December 2025.

He called on China to support preferential financing, technology transfer and training for a modern and synchronised Vietnamese railway industry.

The PM highly appreciated the fruitful and substantive outcomes of mutual visits between the two countries’ general secretaries, as well as the meetings between the two PMs in 2024 and 2025, which have created strong momentum for bilateral cooperation across various fields.

He said that Việt Nam considers the development of relations with China as an objective requirement, a natural and strategic choice and a top priority in its foreign policy.

He expressed confidence that China would continue to thrive and play an important role in global development, security, and civilisation.

He also shared updates on Việt Nam’s robust reforms under the leadership of the Communist Party of Việt Nam headed by General Secretary Lâm.

Premier Li Qiang expressed gratitude and conveyed cordial greetings from President Xi and other senior Chinese leaders to General Secretary Lâm and Việt Nam’s leaders. He welcomed and appreciated Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính’s third consecutive attendance at the WEF meeting in China, reflecting Việt Nam’s high regard and priority for China and bilateral relations.

Congratulating Việt Nam on its important achievements, Premier Li expressed support for Việt Nam’s development goals and successful organisation of the 14th National Party Congress.

The two Government leaders reviewed bilateral cooperation results and agreed that relations between the two Parties and countries have undergone strong, substantive transformations, highlighted by regular high-level exchanges, strengthened political trust, newly established cooperation mechanisms, growing economic, trade, investment and tourism ties and vibrant local-level and people-to-people exchanges.

They agreed to effectively implement the shared understanding of the two Parties' top leaders and the outcomes of their own meetings, maintain regular high-level exchanges, enhance the quality and efficiency of cooperation, and strengthen coordination in multilateral forums to preserve peace and stability and bring greater benefits to their peoples.

PM Chính called for both sides to further enhance security and defence cooperation as a pillar of bilateral ties and to increase practical cooperation in various areas.

He also proposed maintaining the regular operation of joint working groups on overland infrastructure, currency and maritime cooperation, and of bilateral committees on economic–trade and science–technology cooperation, while exploring the establishment of new working groups on education, training, finance, culture, and people-to-people exchanges.

To promote more balanced and sustainable trade, PM Chính asked China to expand imports of Vietnamese agricultural products, enhance electricity connectivity, expedite the development of smart border gates and study a pilot model for a cross-border economic cooperation zone.

The Vietnamese Government leader also proposed that the two sides invest in symbolic large-scale projects to deepen cooperation in science and technology, innovation, healthcare, culture, sports, tourism and aviation and to intensify local cooperation and people-to-people exchanges, especially between the younger generations and continue supporting each other in multilateral frameworks.

​Agreeing with PM Chính’s proposals, Premier Li expressed his desire for both countries to effectively organise the 17th meeting of the China–Việt Nam Steering Committee for Bilateral Cooperation, and dialogues between the foreign affairs, public security and defence ministries, thereby promoting comprehensive cooperation under the 'six enhancements' orientation.

He affirmed China’s readiness to align development strategies with Việt Nam, and valued Việt Nam’s request to expedite the launch of standard-gauge railway lines, and proposed that both sides soon convene the inaugural meeting of the joint committee on railway cooperation.

The PM also called for faster feasibility studies and the adoption of optimal plans based on scientific, safety and regulatory considerations.

Premier Li also stated that China is ready to expand imports of high-quality Vietnamese products and encourage capable Chinese enterprises to invest in Việt Nam in sectors such as AI, digital and green economies, next-generation 5G and satellite applications.

He also expressed willingness to boost people-to-people exchanges and accelerate livelihood assistance projects that directly benefit grassroots communities.

During the talks, the two PMs had candid and sincere discussions on maritime issues, agreeing to better manage and resolve differences and maintain peace and stability.

PM Chính called for strict implementation of high-level common understandings and the 'Agreement on Basic Principles Guiding the Settlement of Sea-Related Issues between Việt Nam and China', and for efforts with ASEAN to soon reach an effective and substantive Code of Conduct (COC) in line with international law and the 1982 UNCLOS and with the consensus of all parties.

The two Government leaders also exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual concern and agreed to maintain cooperation in regional and global forums. Premier Li Qiang welcomed Việt Nam’s decision to become a partner country of BRICS. — VNS