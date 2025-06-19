Việt Nam ready to work with BRICS countries, int’l community to address global challenges

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam, as a partner country, is ready to join BRICS members and the international community to contribute to the realisation of sustainable development goals, and addressing common global challenges, spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Phạm Thu Hằng told the ministry’s regular press briefing on Thursday in Hà Nội.

The country is willing to participate in collective efforts to promote cooperation and mobilise resources to advance the current priority issues of developing countries, such as trade, investment, infrastructure connectivity, making the most of scientific and technological advances for development, and people-to-people exchanges, Hằng said.

It is also ready to coordinate and link the BRICS cooperation programmes with relevant multilateral mechanisms, thereby contributing to peace, stability, cooperation, and development in the region and the world, stated the spokesperson.

Earlier, in response to a reporter's question regarding Brazil's announcement of Việt Nam's status as a partner country of the group on June 14, Hằng said that in the spirit of proactive, comprehensive and effective international integration, Việt Nam has been making practical contributions to multilateral mechanisms, organisations and forums, thereby contributing to peace, stability, cooperation, and development in the region and the world.

Along with actively participating in multilateral mechanisms such as the United Nations, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC), the expanded Group of Seven (G7), the expanded Group of Twenty (G20), the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), Vietnam has become a BRICS partner country. Việt Nam wants to actively contribute to enhancing the voice and role of developing countries, while promoting international solidarity and inclusive multilateralism based on respect for international law.

This move reaffirms the country’s consistent foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, multilateralisation and diversification of external relations, being a friend, a reliable partner, and a proactive and responsible member of the international community, she added.

BRICS is currently composed of 11 countries: Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Ethiopia, Indonesia, and Iran. It serves as a political and diplomatic coordination forum for countries from the Global South, and for coordination in the most diverse areas. Việt Nam is the 10th BRICS partner country, alongside Belarus, Bolivia, Kazakhstan, Cuba, Malaysia, Nigeria, Thailand, Uganda, and Uzbekistan. — VNS