Việt Nam–New Zealand ties hold great significance for both countries and region: diplomat

On the 50th anniversary of Việt Nam–New Zealand relations (June 19, 1975-2025), New Zealand Ambassador to Việt Nam Caroline Beresford speaks to the press on the progress of bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

Việt Nam and New Zealand celebrate their 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations this year. Could you share your thoughts on this milestone?

This year 2025 marks the 50th anniversary of bilateral relations between New Zealand and Việt Nam. It has been a memorable journey – 50 years of cooperation to safeguard peace and prosperity for our peoples and our region.

For 50 years, we have worked tirelessly together to nurture our friendship, cooperation and understanding. The seed we planted 50 years ago has grown into a mighty tree with deep roots and strong limbs today.

Looking back over the past five decades, we are incredibly proud of how our partnership has evolved. Together, we have worked hard to make this relationship meaningful for our people, our countries, and our shared Indo-Pacific region. There is a saying in Māori: ‘Poipoia te kākano kia puāwai’ (Nurture the seed and it will grow), and that sentiment perfectly fits the spirit of this anniversary.

New Zealand–Việt Nam bilateral relations have seen remarkable progress in recent years. What are the highlights over the past 50 years?

New Zealand and Việt Nam officially established diplomatic ties in 1975, and this relationship has grown steadily since then. In 1993, Vietnamese Prime Minister Võ Văn Kiệt made the first official visit to New Zealand. In 1995, New Zealand opened its embassy in Hà Nội, while the Vietnamese embassy opened in Wellington in 2003.

In 2009, our diplomatic ties were upgraded to a Comprehensive Partnership, which was elevated to a Strategic Partnership and just 11 years later, in 2020. Most recently, in February 2025, the two countries established a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, one of the highest forms of bilateral cooperation in international affairs. This progress demonstrates that our relationship is advancing rapidly, substantively and effectively.

What is the significance of Việt Nam–New Zealand Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, and what are the prioritised areas of cooperation for the two countries?

The elevation to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership reflects the strong and long-standing relations between the two countries. We enjoy a deep and enduring partnership, anchored in shared interests, shared approaches to international issues and respect for the rule of law.

We understand our complementary strengths and know that broad-based cooperation enhances cultural understanding, fosters trust, drives prosperity, and contributes to regional stability.

We have several prioritised areas of cooperation. In terms of economic cooperation, our bilateral trade is thriving, with Việt Nam now New Zealand’s 14th largest trading partner.

We are working towards a target of US$3 billion in annual trade turnover in 2026, as set by our two Prime Ministers last year. It’s fantastic to see New Zealand’s safe, high-quality food and beverages on Vietnamese shelves.

Meanwhile, people-to-people connections and education are a key driver of our partnership. More and more Vietnamese students are pursuing education in New Zealand, taking advantage of our world-class institutions and becoming the ‘real ambassadors’ for our two countries, the future of this relationship.

Many Vietnamese people are visiting New Zealand to experience our renowned ‘manaakitanga’ – hospitality, while New Zealanders are also flocking to Việt Nam to discover the wonders of this beautiful country.

Through our development cooperation programmes, New Zealand is also contributing expertise in many different areas, including agriculture, disaster management, climate change, education and supporting vulnerable communities in Việt Nam.

One of these is the Việt Nam–New Zealand Dam Safety Project, funded by the New Zealand Government. Under this project, experts from both countries have conducted assessments, agreed on standards, and organised training sessions to enhance dam safety.

In addition, since 1997, the New Zealand–Việt Nam Health Trust has sent working groups to Bình Định Province to collaborate with local medical teams in orthopaedics, neonatology, haematology, nursing training and mental health.

We have also strengthened our political ties, deepened cooperation in defence and security and maintained regular high-level exchanges.

In 2024, we were thrilled to welcome Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính to New Zealand, and our Prime Minister, Christopher Luxon, also visited Việt Nam in February 2025. These visits officially initiated the celebrations of our 50th diplomatic anniversary.

Could you elaborate on New Zealand–Việt Nam coordination at multilateral forums, in addition to bilateral cooperation?

Yes, New Zealand and Việt Nam work closely together on global platforms such as ASEAN+, APEC and ASEM. We are also active members of some important regional trade arrangements, including the ASEAN–Australia–New Zealand Free Trade Agreement (ANZFTA), the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) and the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP). These bring immense benefits to both sides.

Together, we consistently advocate for peace, stability and prosperity in our shared Indo-Pacific region. We work together to uphold the international order and protect the principles of international law. There are opportunities to further enhance cooperation and coordination between our two countries in international and regional forums.

You have mentioned people-to-people connections as a key driver of the bilateral relationship. What measures has New Zealand taken for progress in this aspect, and how do you envision the future of these relations?

The friendship and cooperation between Việt Nam and New Zealand are a priceless asset shared by our two peoples. It is the people-to-people connections that truly drive our partnership.

We strengthen this through educational scholarship programmes that enable Vietnamese students to study in New Zealand and become ‘ambassadors’ for our ties. We also encourage tourism exchanges that allow for experiences with each other’s cultures and people.

In the past 50 years, we have achieved so much together. The New Zealand Government wants to build a closer, stronger, and more comprehensive relations with Việt Nam.

I believe the future holds even greater potential for our nations, and we will continue exploring new cooperation opportunities for shared prosperity and security.

There is a Maori proverb that reminds us of the importance of working together into the future: ‘Ko nga pae tāwhiti whaia kia tata – Ko nga pae tata whakamaua kia tina’ (The potential for tomorrow is determined by our actions today). We look forward to the shared journey of our two countries over the next 50 years. — VNS