Politics & Law

Leaders extend congratulations on 50th anniversary of Việt Nam–New Zealand diplomatic ties

June 19, 2025 - 18:03
Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính sent a congratulatory letter to his New Zealand counterpart Christopher Luxon, and National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn extended congratulations to Speaker of the New Zealand House of Representatives Gerry Brownlee.
Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính and New Zealand counterpart Christopher Luxon at their meeting in Hà Nội on February 2025. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Senior Vietnamese leaders on Thursday sent letters of congratulations to New Zealand leaders on the occasion of the 50th founding anniversary of Việt Nam – New Zealand diplomatic relations (June 19, 1975 – 2025).

State President Lương Cường sent a letter of congratulations to New Zealand Governor-General Cindy Kiro, while Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính sent a congratulatory letter to his New Zealand counterpart Christopher Luxon, and National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn extended congratulations to Speaker of the New Zealand House of Representatives Gerry Brownlee.

On this occasion, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn also sent a letter of congratulations to New Zealand’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Winston Peters. — VNA/VNS

Vietnam New Zealand diplomatic relations

