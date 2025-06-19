Deputy PM encourages promotion of inclusive development among regional economies

HÀ NỘI — Deputy Prime Minister Trần Hồng Hà has emphasised the need to promote links and share opportunities for harmonious, sustainable and inclusive development among regional economies.

He made the statement while speaking at the opening ceremony of the ninth China-South Asia Expo and the 29th Kunming Import and Export Fair at the invitation of the Chinese Government and Yunnan Province authority.

The event was held on Thursday morning in the city of Kunming in China's Yunnan Province.

Hà expressed his appreciation for the China-South Asia Expo and the Kunming Import-Export Fair in connecting the different economies of ASEAN countries, the South Asian region and China.

He also said he appreciated China's emphasis on boosting multilateralism, free trade and efforts to link development strategies and regional connectivity.

Highlighting the significance of international solidarity, global cooperation and multilateralism, the Deputy PM suggested all parties should promote the Government's constructive role, increase discussions and consolidate the multilateral trade system based on rules, openness, freedom, fairness, transparency and mutual support.

This collaboration aimed to maintain complementary and mutually beneficial supply and production chains, thereby creating favourable conditions for people and businesses of the two countries to further boost cooperation.

He said he hoped that countries would step up investment in infrastructure and enhance regional and global logistics connectivity. Việt Nam, with its extensive seaport system and strong development of strategic infrastructure for railways, roads and aviation, would be ready to enhance cooperation with China and other countries to promote seamless and multimodal logistics connectivity in the region, Hà said.

The Deputy PM also suggested the two sides cooperate to remove barriers in the regional supply chain, expand market access opportunities for each other's goods, strengthen smart customs collaboration, recognise each other's standards and minimise unnecessary protectionist barriers to promote trade and investment between countries.

He introduced the potential and advantages of the Vietnamese economy, remarking on recent reforms and innovative steps in science and technology, international integration, law-making and enforcement and private economic development.

According to Hà, Việt Nam will continue to work with China and other countries in the region to strengthen comprehensive cooperation, promote trade and investment, boost transport infrastructure connectivity, expand people-to-people exchanges and develop tourism.

These efforts aim to boost the region's growth and benefit the business community and people in each country.

At the opening ceremony, Vice Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress of China Wang Dongming confirmed that China wished to link its development with that of South Asian and Southeast Asian countries.

China would always be a trustworthy and sincere friend and partner of South Asian and Southeast Asian countries, he said.

The vice chairman made four recommendations: to strengthen strategic trust and high-level exchanges with other countries; to firmly defend multilateralism, protect the legitimate and lawful rights of developing countries and promote a fair and reasonable global governance system; to deepen substantive cooperation and strengthen strategic connectivity for development and promote cooperation in emerging areas like the green economy, digital economy, logistics and tech innovation; and to promote humanities exchanges and strengthen cooperation in culture, arts, education, tourism, health and sports.

During the opening ceremony for the fair, Deputy PM Hà visited several booths introducing key products from Việt Nam.

The Vietnamese business delegation included nearly 70 enterprises and had 130 booths.

Products on display included seafood, cashew nuts, pepper, coffee, dragon fruit, cassava chips, products made from Bến Tre coconut, shoes, perfumes and wooden furniture. — VNS