Việt Nam Coast Guard receives high-endurance cutter from US on 30th anniversary of relations

NINH HÒA — A high-endurance cutter (WHEC) from the United States has been transferred to the Việt Nam Coast Guard (VCG), marking another significant milestone in defence and security cooperation between the two countries, the US Mission to Việt Nam announced on Wednesday.

The vessel, formerly known as the US Coast Guard Cutter Mellon, travelled from Seattle, Washington, with port calls in Hawaii and Guam before arriving in Việt Nam.

This is the third WHEC provided under the US–Việt Nam Bilateral Defence Cooperation Memorandum of Understanding, following the delivery of CSB 8020 (ex-USCGC Morgenthau) in 2017 and CSB 8021 (ex-USCGC John Midgett) in 2020.

US Chargé d’Affaires in Việt Nam Courtney Beale and Major General Ngô Bình Minh, commander of VCG Region 3 welcomed CSB 8022 in Ninh Hòa, marking the cutter’s official arrival in Việt Nam.

“Today’s delivery reflects the continued growth of security cooperation over the past 30 years of diplomatic relations,” Chargé d’Affaires Beale said.

“The United States and Việt Nam respect each other’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, and political system, and remain firmly committed to supporting our shared vision of peace and stability, and of prosperity and security in the Indo-Pacific,” she reaffirmed.

Through this cooperation, the US and Việt Nam is enhancing the development of maritime law enforcement, search and rescue, and humanitarian and disaster relief abilities, and supporting capacity to protect sovereignty, while contributing to regional peace, security, and stability.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of Việt Nam–US diplomatic relations (1995-2025). — VNS