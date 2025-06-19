Viêt Nam pledges to promote gender equality at UN meeting

NEW YORK — Viêt Nam has reiterated its strong commitment to promoting gender equality and empowering women at the annual session of the Executive Board of the United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women (UN Women), held from June 17 to 19 at the UN headquarters in New York.

Nguyễn Hoàng Nguyên, Minister Counselor and Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN, emphasised that the session offers an important opportunity for member states and UN Women to reaffirm their shared resolve and assess progress.

He called on UN Women to consider the specific needs of developing countries, including capacity-building, equitable financing, and inclusive development.

As a member of the Executive Board, Viêt Nam proposed several priorities: narrowing the digital divide, strengthening women’s leadership in the digital economy and AI governance, and mobilising sustainable financing for gender equality initiatives in line with each country’s national priorities and context. Viêt Nam also advocated for genuine women’s participation and leadership across all areas of public life.

NguyÊn highlighted Viêt Nam’s marked achievements, including women accounting for 30 per cent of National Assembly deputies and 28 per cent of business leaders. Viêt Nam's ranking in the Global Gender Gap Index has also improved, rising from 87th in 2021 to 72nd in 2024. He also emphasised the adoption of the National Action Plan on Women, Peace, and Security developed with UN Women's support as a key step forward.

These contributions reflect Viêt Nam’s sustained commitment to international efforts to promote gender equality and women's empowerment, he said.

In her opening remarks, UN Women Executive Director Sima Sami Bahous underlined the urgency of accelerating gender equality amid growing global challenges, including inequality, conflict, climate change, and widening gender-based financial disparities.

During discussions, participating countries underscored the need for greater investment in women’s empowerment, particularly in economic, educational, and healthcare domains. — VNS