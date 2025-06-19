PM approves national plan to advance human rights commitments

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has approved a national master plan to implement the recommendations that Việt Nam accepted during the Fourth Cycle of the United Nations Human Rights Council’s Universal Periodic Review (UPR).

The plan is designed to advance the Party and State’s consistent policy of protecting and promoting human rights, while reinforcing Việt Nam’s commitment to its international obligations. It seeks to turn Việt Nam’s UPR pledges into concrete, measurable results and to foster greater public and institutional awareness of the importance of human rights.

The roadmap provides a unified framework to guide implementation across ministries and sectors, promoting coordination and integration with existing strategies and socio-economic development programmes. It also aims to streamline monitoring, evaluation and reporting processes in preparation for Việt Nam’s mid-term progress report and the next UPR review, scheduled for the Fifth Cycle in 2029.

According to the PM’s directive, the implementation process must align with national laws, policies and priorities, and be feasible in terms of both resources and scheduling.

Ministries and sectors are expected to ensure activities are cost-effective, practical and well-integrated into broader national development efforts. The plan also underscores the importance of harmonising implementation with the international human rights treaties to which Việt Nam is a signatory.

In areas involving legal and policy reform, implementation must comply with the Constitution and relevant laws, and follow the schedule outlined in the National Assembly’s legislative programme.

PM Chính called for close coordination among ministries, sectors and relevant agencies, as well as the active involvement of political and social organisations, people’s associations, non-governmental organisations and other stakeholders.

The master plan identifies six priority areas: strengthening the rule of law and legal frameworks on human rights, ensuring economic, social and cultural rights, protecting civil and political rights, supporting vulnerable groups, promoting education and public awareness of human rights, and fulfilling international commitments through enhanced global cooperation.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been tasked with overseeing the implementation of the plan and coordinating efforts with other ministries and sectors. It will lead the preparation of Việt Nam’s mid-term progress report in the first quarter of 2027, as well as the national report for the Fifth UPR Cycle expected in the second quarter of 2029.

The PM has asked all ministries and agencies to develop their own implementation plans within their areas of responsibility, and to ensure that relevant UPR recommendations are integrated into their ongoing work.

The Supreme People’s Court and the Supreme People’s Procuracy will also be involved in implementing related tasks.

The decision took effect on June 17. — VNS