Party chief urges military to accelerate digital transformation, modernisation

HÀ NỘI — Party General Secretary Tô Lâm has called on the armed forces to accelerate digital transformation, strengthen combat readiness and prepare comprehensively for upcoming Party congresses.

Chairing the 14th meeting of the Central Military Commission (CMC) in Hà Nội today, the Party chief stressed that the military must take the lead in embracing digital tools, improving strategic foresight, and aligning its organisation with reforms across the political system.

The meeting, which reviewed military and defence performance in the first half of 2025 and outlined key priorities for the rest of the year, gathered senior Party and military leaders.

Among them were President Lương Cường, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, Minister of National Defence Phan Văn Giang and high-ranking members of the Politburo and the CMC.

The General Secretary praised the CMC and the Ministry of National Defence for maintaining firm leadership, strategic discipline and a proactive approach in fulfilling core tasks since the start of the year.

He noted the military’s success in upholding national sovereignty, responding effectively to traditional and non-traditional security threats, and providing timely policy advice to the Party and State.

A key message from the General Secretary was the urgent need for the military to embrace digital transformation as a strategic breakthrough.

He said that every officer and soldier must be equipped to become a 'digital warrior', with the skills and mindset needed to operate effectively in the digital era. He emphasised that modernising personnel should come before modernising weapons.

The military was urged to continue pushing forward the 'Digital literacy for all' campaign, streamline administrative processes, and integrate digital platforms into all aspects of planning, training and command.

Digital transformation, he said, would be essential not only for operational efficiency but also for safeguarding national security.

The Party chief also stressed the importance of thorough preparations for the 12th Congress of the Military Party Organisation and meaningful contributions to the 14th National Party Congress.

He called for the continued restructuring of local military forces in alignment with local government reforms and improved coordination between defence and civil agencies.

Other priorities outlined during the meeting included improving training quality, maintaining strict combat readiness, reinforcing political and ideological education and promoting internal discipline.

The armed forces were also recognised for their role in organising activities marking major national anniversaries and their successful participation in international events, such as the recent military parade in Russia.

Defence diplomacy remains a vital pillar of Việt Nam’s security strategy.

The General Secretary called for stronger partnerships with neighbouring countries, major powers, strategic allies and long-standing international friends.

"Strengthening these ties is essential for building strategic trust, protecting national interests and advancing efforts in war legacy remediation and United Nations peacekeeping operations," he said. — VNS