National Press Festival celebrates 100 years of Vietnamese Revolutionary Press

HÀ NỘI — The 2025 National Press Festival officially opened on Thursday at the National Convention Centre in Hà Nội under the theme 'Vietnamese Press – Loyalty, Creativity, Bravery, Innovation for National Construction and Defence'.

The event marks a major political and cultural milestone as the country celebrates 100 years of revolutionary journalism (June 21, 1925–2025).

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Nguyễn Trọng Nghĩa, Politburo member and Head of the Party Central Committee's Commission for Information, Education and Mass Mobilisation, said that the Vietnamese revolutionary press had always fulfilled its sacred mission – to accompany the nation, serve the Fatherland, and speak for the people.

Journalism, he said, had long been a trusted voice of the Party and State, a vital bridge between Party ideology and public sentiment, and a mirror reflecting the aspirations of society. "It is a key platform for spreading humanistic values, promoting what is good and just, and firmly defending the Party's ideological foundation against distorted and hostile views."

Nghĩa praised this year’s festival as a vivid symbol of continuity and progress, from traditional print to digital, from pen and paper to artificial intelligence and big data. The exhibits and technology applications demonstrate how the press has evolved across formats: print, radio, television, online, and multi-platform journalism.

As Việt Nam embraces rapid technological change and administrative reform, journalism must also adapt. Nghĩa urged journalists and news agencies to foster professional growth, strengthen political integrity, and embrace digital transformation to innovate content creation and distribution.

“Innovation must be the engine, technology the tool to elevate Vietnamese journalism,” he said.

“We must boldly rethink leadership models, editorial processes, and public engagement strategies.”

Organised by the Việt Nam Journalists Association in coordination with the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and other central and local agencies, the 2025 festival is a special event commemorating the centennial of Vietnamese revolutionary journalism.

This year’s edition features over 130 display booths from more than 124 media outlets nationwide. A major highlight is a dedicated centrepiece exhibition titled '100 Years of Revolutionary Journalism in Việt Nam: Achievements and Development Trends in the New Era'. More than 500 digitised artefacts, photographs and historical documents have been curated to trace the profession’s century-long journey.

Professional forums are a key part of the programme, notably the second National Press Forum, which includes ten in-depth panel discussions on pressing topics such as journalism’s role in the digital age, artificial intelligence in editorial strategy, data journalism, broadcasting and radio innovation, Gen Z engagement, revenue models, and newsroom leadership. Distinguished Vietnamese and international journalists and media experts are taking part.

Alongside professional exchange, the festival offers vibrant side events, including the fourth 'Journalists & Public Opinion Cup' football tournament and interactive exhibitions with entertainment and cultural performances. Outstanding booths, activities, and journalistic products across all formats will be honoured through official awards.

Lê Quốc Minh, Member of the Party Central Committee, Deputy Head of the Commission for Information, Education and Mass Mobilisation, Editor-in-Chief of Nhân Dân newspaper, and Chairman of the Việt Nam Journalists Association, said "the guiding theme – loyalty, creativity, bravery, innovation – is the compass for the press as the country steps into a new era".

“Journalism must be at the forefront of spreading positive values, encouraging patriotism and national solidarity, and strengthening collective resolve toward a strong, prosperous and sovereign Việt Nam,” Minh said.

During the opening, Nguyễn Trọng Nghĩa and other leaders jointly launched a special commemorative stamp set marking the 100th anniversary of Vietnamese Revolutionary Journalism and signed a collective commemorative stamp artwork dedicated to the occasion. — VNS