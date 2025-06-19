Việt Nam, Cuba strengthen defence ties

HAVANA — A high-ranking delegation from the Việt Nam People’s Army (VPA), led by General Nguyễn Tân Cương, Chief of the VPA’s General Staff and Deputy Minister of National Defence, paid a working visit to Cuba from June 14 to 19, aiming to deepen the long-standing solidarity, special friendship, and defence cooperation between the two countries.

Senior Lieutenant General Roberto Legrá Sotolongo, Chief of the General Staff and First Deputy Minister of the Cuban Revolutionary Armed Forces, chaired a welcome ceremony for the Vietnamese delegation at El Cacahual Mausoleum in Havana.

He expressed confidence that the visit would leave a lasting impression and further solidify the traditional solidarity, special friendship, and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries and armies.

During the visit, General Cương held talks with Senior Lieutenant General Álvaro López Miera, Minister of the Cuban Revolutionary Armed Forces.

The host warmly welcomed the Vietnamese delegation and recalled his visit to Việt Nam in June 2023. He expressed appreciation for Việt Nam's enduring support amid Cuba’s ongoing socio-economic challenges and reaffirmed the desire to expand bilateral defence cooperation in fields of mutual interest.

General Cương, in turn, emphasised the symbolic significance of the visit as both nations prepare to mark the 65th anniversary of diplomatic ties in December 2025 and celebrate the Việt Nam–Cuba Friendship Year. He reaffirmed Việt Nam's unwavering gratitude for Cuba’s invaluable support during its struggle for independence and nation-building efforts, and pledged to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with Cuba as it navigates current challenges.

Both sides reviewed recent defence cooperation outcomes and outlined future directions.

They agreed that defence cooperation remains a pillar of the bilateral relationship and a model for broader collaboration. Areas identified for continued or expanded cooperation include military medicine, cybersecurity, defence industry cooperation, joint exercises, and exchanges between military units.

In a meeting with General Cương and the Vietnamese delegation, First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba Central Committee and President of Cuba Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez highlighted the historical significance of the visit as a continuation of the special relationship forged by leaders Hồ Chí Minh and Fidel Castro.

Cuba will always stand side by side with Việt Nam, the leader affirmed.

General Cương conveyed greetings from Party General Secretary Tô Lâm and other top leaders of Việt Nam to General Castro Ruz, President Miguel Díaz-Canel, and other Cuban leaders.

Cương reaffirmed Việt Nam's deep respect and appreciation for Cuba’s steadfast solidarity.

As part of the visit, the Vietnamese delegation toured several Cuban military units and attended a screening and handover ceremony for episodes 4 and 5 of the documentary “Two hearts beat as one” co-produced by the defence ministries of both countries.

On this occasion, in recognition of his contributions to bilateral ties, Cương was presented with a replica of the sword of Cuban national hero Antonio Maceo – a symbol of honour and solidarity.

During their stay in Cuba, the delegation also visited the Vietnamese Embassy and laid flowers at the statue of President Ho Chi Minh in the park in Havana named after the leader. — VNA/VNS