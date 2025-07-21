FPT records high profit in H1/2025

HÀ NỘI — In the first half of 2025, the leading technology giant, FPT, reported a revenue of VNĐ32.6 trillion (US$1.27 billion) and pre-tax profit of VNĐ6.16 trillion, up 11.4 per cent and 18.5 per cent respectively year-on-year.

Profit after tax attributable to shareholders reached VNĐ4.4 trillion, up 20.7 per cent, with EPS rising 19.6 per cent to VNĐ3,007.

Technology remained the core business, contributing 61 per cent of revenue and 46 per cent of profit, or VNĐ20.1 trillion and VNĐ2.8 trillion, growing 11.3 per cent and 15.4 per cent respectively.

Global IT services led growth, with revenue of VNĐ16.6 trillion, up 14.4 per cent and pre-tax profit of VNĐ2.68 trillion, up 16.6 per cent, driven by a 28.1 per cent surge in Japan.

New global contracts reached VNĐ19.9 trillion, including 12 deals over $10 million.

Digital transformation revenue hit VNĐ7.76 trillion, fuelled by Cloud and AI/Data Analytics. Domestic IT services dipped 1.3 per cent to VNĐ3.45 trillion, while Made-by-FPT products rose 21.8 per cent to VNĐ1.14 trillion.

Telecom services generated VNĐ9 trillion and over VNĐ2 trillion profit. Education revenue grew 3.3 per cent to VNĐ3.53 trillion. —VNS