Vietnam Airlines shakes hands with FPT to boost digital transformation

HÀ NỘI -- Vietnam Airlines has signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with leading Vietnamese technology firm FPT Corporation to accelerate its digital transformation and elevate the airline's customer experience and operational excellence.

Under this comprehensive strategic partnership, the two companies will jointly develop and deploy cutting-edge technologies—such as Generative AI, Cloud Computing, Big Data, Blockchain, and IoT—to transform Vietnam Airlines into a digitally driven enterprise. This includes launching a next-generation e-commerce platform designed to offer a smarter, more personalised passenger experience, while boosting ancillary revenue and expanding service offerings.

Key initiatives include AI-powered customer engagement, integrated digital platforms, cloud-based infrastructure and scalable data centres, Customer Data Platform (CDP) and mobile-first e-commerce experiences.

A standout feature of the collaboration is a loyalty integration between Vietnam Airlines’ mileage program and FPT’s ecosystem, allowing customers to use their points across FPT’s educational and retail services.

The agreement also outlines co-investment in technology development, shared IP ownership, and revenue sharing from scalable aviation solutions, with potential for regional and global expansion.

Đặng Ngọc Hòa, Chairman of Vietnam Airlines said: “This partnership with FPT is a bold step toward our goal of becoming the leading digital airline in the Asia-Pacific by 2030 and supports Việt Nam’s innovation-driven national strategy under Resolution No. 57.”

Dr. Trương Gia Bình, Chairman of FPT said: “Together with Vietnam Airlines, we will push the boundaries of innovation and AI adoption to not only transform the airline but also contribute to Việt Nam’s broader digital ambitions.” - VNS