Aeon Mall Cần Thơ project officially launched

CẦN THƠ — An investment registration certificate for Aeon Mall Cần Thơ was officially awarded on April 26, marking the start of the project with a total investment capital of VNĐ5.4 trillion (US$208.7 million).

Once completed, this will become the largest shopping mall in the Mekong Delta, with a scale nine times larger than the region’s current largest commercial centre.

Speaking at the event, Dương Tấn Hiển, Permanent Vice Chairman of the Cần Thơ City People’s Committee, said the project was expected to serve as a major shopping, entertainment, and service hub for the Mekong Delta. It would help reshape the urban landscape, stimulate local economic development, create employment opportunities, and improve the quality of life for residents in Cần Thơ and neighbouring provinces.

The city’s leaders pledged to facilitate the project's implementation in line with regulations, ensuring it progresses on schedule and meets the highest standards of quality and efficiency. They also expressed hope that Aeon Mall Cần Thơ will emerge as an attractive destination for shoppers and tourists from both within Việt Nam and abroad.

The construction will be divided into two phases. In phase 1, a shopping centre with a floor area of nearly 114,000 sq.m will be built. Phase 2 will see the construction of a second shopping centre and a parking building, with a total area of 81,100 sq.m.

Phase 1 is expected to become operational within 36 months. Phase 2 will be carried out within 10 years after the completion of Phase 1, depending on the local and regional economic situation.

With its impressive scale and modern design, Aeon Mall Cần Thơ is expected to become a new landmark in the region’s commercial landscape. Beyond serving as a retail and entertainment hub, the project aims to bring Vietnamese agricultural products, especially specialties from the Mekong Delta, to both domestic and international consumers. It is also expected to create new job opportunities and contribute significantly to the enhancement of the local workforce and living standards. — VNS