Society

Three killed, 13 injured as passenger bus overturns in Vĩnh Phúc

April 26, 2025 - 20:53
Three people, including two children, died when a passenger bus lost its brakes and flipped off a sharp bend in Tam Đảo. Thirteen others were injured, with two in critical condition.

 

Police investigate the scene of the accident. — Photo laodong.vn

VĨNH PHÚC — A passenger bus overturned on a mountainous road in the northern province of Vĩnh Phúc on Saturday, killing three people, including two children, and injuring 13 others, police said. 

The 29-seat bus was travelling downhill from Tam Đảo Town when it reportedly lost its brakes and flipped onto the roadside. 

There were 17 people on board at the time of the accident, which occurred around 9:15 am at Km19 on National Highway 2B - a section known for sharp bends. The bus came to rest on its side with shattered windows and damaged roadside barriers.

Three passengers died at the scene, while 13 others were injured and rushed to hospitals.

As of Saturday afternoon, two passengers remained in critical condition, including one with a poor prognosis. Four requested transfers to lower-tier facilities, while others with minor injuries, primarily external trauma, had been discharged or were stable.

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính ordered a swift investigation into the crash, including a review of the driver's working hours, health, and conditions.

He extended condolences to the victims' families and expressed concern for the injured, urging thorough care for those affected.

The driver, identified as N.V.T., 41, from Hải Dương, held a Class D driving licence. The bus's registration is valid until August 19, 2025, according to the police. — VNS

