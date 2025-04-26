Việt Nam supports Cuba in ensuring food security

HAVANA — Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz has praised Việt Nam’s rice aid and expressed his gratitude for its technical support in helping the Caribbean nation move toward rice self-sufficiency.

During an inspection tour of the westernmost province of Pinar del Río on April 25, the PM visited a joint rice cultivation project with Việt Nam and was briefed on the progress of a large-scale pilot model underway in Los Palacios District.

The project has already obtained remarkable results, with yields exceeding six tonnes per hectare in the first harvest. So far, 870 hectares of rice have been planted, with an additional 165 hectares being prepared.

At a working session involving experts from both countries, which was attended by Deputy Prime Minister Jorge Luis Tapia Fonseca and Minister of Agriculture Ydael Pérez Brito, PM Marrero Cruz paid close attention to the rice varieties being used, the human resources involved, and the potential to replicate the model on a national scale.

The results were on par with productivity in Việt Nam, he said, adding that this was truly encouraging for Cuba.

The session also included candid discussions about the challenges facing the project, such as the lack of agricultural aircraft, ageing machinery, and the impact of Cuba’s ongoing energy crisis on rice processing operations.

This was a strategic project and would continue to receive comprehensive support, he affirmed, while asking relevant ministries to coordinate efforts to overcome these obstacles.

In a separate meeting with local authorities, the deputy PM underscored the need to improve economic efficiency in Los Palacios, noting that the area was currently operating at a budget deficit. He highlighted the importance of expanding successful models, applying scientific and technological advances, and aligning development plans with the region’s actual potential.

The Cuba–Việt Nam rice cooperation project is becoming a standout initiative in Cuba’s efforts to ensure food security. Its initial success not only holds economic promise but also serves as a vivid testament to the special friendship between Việt Nam and Cuba, as both nations work together to address food security amid ongoing challenges. — VNS