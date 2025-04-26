Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Society

Nội Bài airport expected to handle over 2,000 passengers per peak hour during April 30-May 1 holiday

April 26, 2025 - 13:50
On the peak days, the airport is expected to serve 108,000 passengers, including 44,000 international passengers, 22 per cent higher than usual, and 25 per cent higher than that of the same period in previous years.

 

Nội Bài International Airport is expected to serve 108,000 passengers, including 44,000 international passengers, on peak day of the April 30-May 1 holiday. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Nội Bài International Airport in Hà Nội is expected to handle over 2,000 passengers per peak hour during the April 30 – May 1 holiday due to an increasing travel demand on both domestic and international routes.

According to statistics from the airport, during the April 30 – May 1 holiday this year, the peak day will fall on April 29 and April 4 with seven peak hour frames and three peak hour frames, respectively.

On the peak days, the airport is expected to serve 108,000 passengers, including 44,000 international passengers, 22 per cent higher than usual, and 25 per cent higher than that of the same period in previous years. There will be 602 flights, including 277 international flights, on those peak days, up 12 per cent compared to usual and 18 per cent compared to the same period.

In the first four months of this year, four international airlines -AirAsia Cambodia, 9 Air, Xiamen and Lucky Air- opened new routes to the airport, bringing the daily number of international passengers to more than 40,000 on average.

The airport is currently piloting the biometric check-in technology using the VNeID digital identity platform for domestic flights operated by Vietnam Airlines and Vietjet Air at Terminal T1. — VNS

Noi Bai Airport airline flight transport passenger aviation airline passenger transport volume

see also

More on this story

Society

PM calls for bold, accelerated action in railway development

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính called for greater speed and boldness to accelerate Việt Nam’s railway projects during a key national meeting. Major initiatives include the North–South high-speed railway and cross-border connections to boost national growth.
Society

Workers' Month begins in HCM City

Trade unions at all levels in HCM City will spend over VNĐ145 billion (US$5.6 million) to provide better care for and support union members and workers during Workers' Month, the HCM City Labour Federation said.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom