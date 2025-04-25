Workers' Month begins in HCM City

HCM CITY — Trade unions at all levels in HCM City will spend over VNĐ145 billion (US$5.6 million) to provide better care for and support union members and workers during Workers’ Month, the HCM City Labour Federation said.

Of that figure, the Labor Federation will provide VNĐ46.5 billion ($1.8 million) and the remaining will be sourced from grassroots unions and enterprises.

This year's Workers' Month was kicked off on April 19 features a series of activities meant to raise awareness about protecting workers’ rights and improving workers’ welfare.

Many financial support activities and healthcare services have been implemented by trade unions at all levels in the city during Workers’ Month.

One of the prominent programmes, “Million gifts - Thank you workers”, supports workers in difficult circumstances.

The programme “Creative workers, confidently step into a new era” will honour workers who have made outstanding contributions and won prizes at skilled worker competitions.

The city Labour Federation will organise dialogues and forums where workers can express their thoughts and aspirations and voice their opinions as well as propose ideas to authorities and employers.

Phạm Chí Tâm, vice chairman of the city Labour Federation, said that Workers’ Month, which was initiated in 2009, has become a major and meaningful event of trade unions to care for union members and workers effectively.

This is an opportunity for the trade unions to express gratitude to union members and workers facing difficulties, serious illnesses, occupational diseases, and those who have suffered from workplace accidents through various programmes.

This year’s Workers' Month also coincides with the implementation of the Action Month for Occupational Safety and Health.

Trade unions will coordinate with relevant departments and employers to enhance the awareness, responsibility and skills of officials regarding workplace safety and hygiene as well as inspect and monitor compliance with labour and occupational safety, and health laws. —VNS



