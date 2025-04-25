Long An to speed up development of social housing

LONG AN — Long An Province aims to speed up the development of social housing projects in order to have over 71,000 social housing units for labourers and low income residents by 2030.

The provincial People’s Committee has instructed departments and agencies to directly oversee and implement their assigned social housing development plans, and to speed up administrative procedures for the projects’ investment by at least 30 per cent.

They are to work closely with investors to resolve difficulties and ensure that they do not encounter any administrative bottlenecks that may slow down projects.

Long An also asked investors of approved social housing projects to complete them within this year or speed up their legal procedures to begin construction soon.

Đặng Hoàng Tuấn, director of the provincial Department of Construction, said that the Government had assigned the province to build over 71,000 social housing units by 2030 for labourers and low income residents.

Long An plans to start construction of 21 social housing projects this year. Departments have been instructed to help investors with related procedures so they can soon begin.

Long An currently has 26 operating industrial parks and 17 industrial clusters, with more planned in the future, and it is attracting an increasing number of labourers, leading to high demand for cheap housing.

According to Long An Economic Zone Authority, the province will have over 201,500 labourers working in its industrial parks in 2025. VNS