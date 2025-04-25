Thủ Đức Hospital doctors restore hearing in complex case of ear canal bone growth

HCM CITY — A complex case of external auditory canal exostosis has been successfully operated on at Thủ Đức City Hospital.

Female patient N.T.T.T, 35, of Đồng Tháp Province, has now fully recovered after six months of follow-up.

About a month before hospital admission, T began experiencing symptoms including tinnitus in her left ear, hearing loss, and discharge of cloudy fluid from the ear canal.

Examination at a private medical facility revealed that her left external ear canal was more than 99 per cent obstructed by an abnormal mass.

She was referred to Thủ Đức City Hospital, where she was diagnosed with external auditory canal exostosis – a rare condition, especially in female patients without a history of frequent cold water exposure.

Dr. Lâm Thế Phương, deputy head of the hospital’s ENT Department, said that through detailed examination and temporal bone CT scans, the hospital's doctors discovered a large, bone-density mass causing near-total obstruction of the left external ear canal.

“This condition not only affects hearing but also poses a risk of recurring infections due to fluid and earwax retention.”

Due to the large size of the exostosis, the surgical team opted for a postauricular (behind-the-ear) approach rather than the conventional endoscopic method.

“The biggest challenge in this surgery was preserving the ear canal skin to prevent postoperative scarring and stenosis,” he said.

The surgery was conducted at the end of August 2024. Following the procedure, the patient was closely monitored with regular check-ups.

Although the healing process of the ear canal skin took longer than expected, with appropriate local care methods, the skin eventually healed completely, covering the entire ear canal.

Notably, the eardrum was preserved intact, and the patient’s hearing function returned to normal.

Dr. Phương said external auditory canal exostosis is more commonly seen in men aged 30 to 40, particularly those who are frequently exposed to cold water such as swimmers and surfers.

While its prevalence in the general population is around 0.63 per cent, it can be as high as 73 per cent in high-risk groups.

Prevention is better than cure. People should protect their ears when exposed to cold water, especially during swimming or underwater activities. Using silicone earplugs and swim caps is an effective preventive measure, he said.

“If you experience unusual symptoms in the ear such as itching, tinnitus, or persistent hearing loss, seek medical attention promptly,” he said.

The success of this surgery not only restored the patient’s normal hearing but also affirmed the expertise of the medical team at the hospital in handling complex ENT cases. — VNS