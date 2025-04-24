Conferences highlight new solutions in pneumococcal disease prevention

HÀ NỘI — Early protection for young and very young children against pneumococcus is not only about protecting the children themselves but also about limiting transmission, contributing to the protection of the community and the elderly, according to experts at recent conferences discussing new solutions in pneumococcal disease prevention.

Attracting over 1,000 healthcare professionals, conferences entitled "New Solutions in Pneumococcal Disease Prevention for Children and Adults: From Enhanced Immunity to Expanded Serotype Coverage" were jointly organised by MSD Vietnam (known as Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, N.J., USA in the United States and Canada) in collaboration with the National Institute for Control of Vaccine and Biologicals with the main aim of exchanging and updating information on the burden of disease in children under one year of age, as well as new options to enhance immunity and expand serotype coverage in the prevention of pneumococcal disease.

​A conference in Hà Nội was chaired by Prof. Dr. Phan Trọng Lân, Director of the National Institute for Hygiene and Epidemiology. Previously, the conference was also held in HCM City on April 17, chaired by Assoc. Prof. Dr. Nguyễn Vũ Trung, Director of the Pasteur Institute of HCM City.

During a speech at the Hà Nội conference, Prof. Dr. Phan Trọng Lân said that, “Pneumococcus is an agent capable of causing severe diseases such as pneumonia, sepsis, and especially meningitis. In low- and middle-income countries, up to five out of 10 children with pneumococcal meningitis may die. Among those who survive, many will suffer from serious lifelong complications such as hearing loss, intellectual disability, or motor disorders.”

​“Nearly two-thirds of pneumococcal meningitis cases occur in children under one year of age, with two-thirds of those occurring in the first six months of life - the most vulnerable age group due to their immature immune system,” he said.

Experts at the conferences quoted many studies, showing that children under one year of age are the group with the highest rates of incidence and mortality from infectious diseases in general, and invasive pneumococcal disease (IPD) in particular.

The conference also quoted data in Việt Nam that indicate that children under one year old account for 65 per cent of IPD cases and 61 per cent of pneumococcal meningitis cases occur in children under five years of age.

At the conference, Prof. Dr. Nguyễn Vũ Trung stated: “Although the world has made significant progress in reducing mortality rates from lower respiratory tract infections (LRTIs) and pneumococcus, the burden remains high. The risk of invasive pneumococcal disease (IPD) in children during their first year of life is very high, accounting for over 50 per cent of IPD cases in children under five years of age. In adults, the risk increases with age and in the presence of certain comorbidities. The presence of multiple chronic conditions can further increase this risk.”

In children under one year of age, serotypes ST3, 22F, and 33F are dangerous serotypes causing invasive pneumococcal disease. Many studies have shown that ST3 persists despite the implementation of several pneumococcal vaccines, with the mortality rate from this serotype accounting for up to 30-47 per cent.

This serotype is also responsible for serious conditions such as empyema, sepsis, cardiac toxicity, and meningitis. Additionally, there are potential risks from serotypes 22F and 33F, which are associated with high mortality rates within 30 days.

Recently, the Ministry of Health of Việt Nam has approved a new generation 15-valent pneumococcal vaccine from MSD in Việt Nam.

“As a national vaccination center, we are very pleased to see the availability of MSD’s new 15-valent pneumococcal vaccine in Việt Nam. This is great news, as we now have an additional option and a shield to protect the community, especially children under one year of age, from the burdens caused by pneumococcus,” shared Dr. Bạch Thị Chính, Medical Director of VNVC Vaccination Center, at the conference.

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Phạm Quang Thái, Deputy Head of the Department of Infectious Disease Control at the National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology, added: “In an effort to prevent diseases caused by pneumococcus, the new generation 15-valent pneumococcal vaccine from MSD is a suitable choice for healthcare workers as well as the Vietnamese population. In children, with flexible vaccination schedules of 3+1 and 2+1, MSD's new-generation 15-valent vaccine induces a strong immune response even during the primary series; and in certain necessary cases, it is possible to switch from vaccines with fewer serotypes to this new solution. This vaccine has been used in 24 national immunisation programmes for children worldwide since it was approved.”

Partnering for the Health of Millions of Vietnamese People

With nearly 30 years of commitment to Việt Nam, MSD has always focused on collaborating with partners in the healthcare sector to enhance public health. VNVC is one of the trusted and reputable partners, with a network of nearly 220 modern centers nationwide, providing a variety of essential vaccines and new-generation vaccines for both children and adults.

MSD and VNVC have recently signed a framework agreement aimed at enhancing timely access to vaccines and preventing vaccine-preventable infectious diseases, including those caused by pneumococcus.

​The agreement also includes training activities to enhance the professional capacity of VNVC's healthcare staff and to enhance the exchange and sharing of information for market research purposes as well as for appropriate business strategy planning purposes.

This collaboration is expected to raise community awareness and expand the protection of the population against vaccine-preventable infectious diseases.

Katharina Geppert, Managing Director of MSD Vietnam, shared: “MSD is proud to have a long history in the field of pediatrics and the prevention of pneumococcal disease. For decades, MSD's vaccines have contributed to protecting the health of millions of children worldwide. We are confident that the new pneumococcal vaccine with broad serotype coverage will provide an additional solid foundation to protect the people of Việt Nam, especially young children, from the burdens caused by pneumococcus.”

“With the desire to provide a balanced solution that helps protect the health of the Vietnamese people in general and Vietnamese children in particular, MSD has been and continues to make every effort to bring advanced options that provide young Vietnamese children with additional preventive measures against infectious diseases. We are accelerating our efforts to achieve the goal of saving and improving the lives of millions Vietnamese people by 2025, bringing this pride into the celebration of MSD’s 30th anniversary in Việt Nam in 2026,” she added. — VNS