Marking the anniversary

The 50th anniversary of Việt Nam’s independence is a momentous occasion for the nation. As the country celebrates this historic event, many businesses find meaningful ways to honour the occasion and express their gratitude to customers. Here are just a few.
As part of celebrations for the 50th anniversary of the liberation of the South and national reunification, a special pair of trains, SE1 from Hà Nội Station and SE4 from Sài Gòn Station, named “Thống Nhất” (Reunification) will depart simultaneously in the evening of April 29. The two trains are scheduled to meet in Đà Nẵng Station at noon on April 30.
Việt Nam will host the UN Day of Vesak 2025, spotlighting global unity and Buddhist insights for peace. Thousands of delegates, including high-profile international leaders, will gather in HCM City for the landmark event.
HCM City's education sector has made great strides with recognition as a member of the UNESCO Global Network of Learning Cities and accomplishments in digital transformation and education innovation 50 years after the country’s reunification, according to the city's Department of Education and Training.
Former political prisoners are returning to Côn Đảo to honour fallen comrades and recall the brutal torture they endured during the Vietnam War. Their stories shed light on the sacrifices made for national reunification and the unbreakable spirit of resistance behind bars.