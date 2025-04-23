Marking the anniversary

As part of celebrations for the 50th anniversary of the liberation of the South and national reunification, a special pair of trains, SE1 from Hà Nội Station and SE4 from Sài Gòn Station, named “Thống Nhất” (Reunification) will depart simultaneously in the evening of April 29. The two trains are scheduled to meet in Đà Nẵng Station at noon on April 30.