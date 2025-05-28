Authorities crack down on counterfeit cosmetics linked to Vietnamese singer

HCM CITY — Health authorities have revoked the manufacturing certification of EBC Đồng Nai Medical Factory JSC, linked to a Vietnamese singer, amid investigations into counterfeit cosmetics.

The Drug Administration pulled the Cosmetic Good Manufacturing Practices (CGMP) certification from EBC Đồng Nai and suspended VB Group, represented by singer Đoàn Di Băng’s husband, from registering new cosmetic products for six months due to violations of safety standards.

Both companies are under scrutiny for four cosmetic products endorsed by the singer.

The Đồng Nai Department of Health has recalled several items, including Hanayuki shampoo and sunscreen, for serious quality issues, such as incorrect SPF ratings and missing ingredients.

Local authorities are investigating these products for potential counterfeiting and have initiated legal proceedings against the Hanayuki Sunscreen Body.

Authorities have recently uncovered numerous counterfeit products, including fake medicines and substandard health supplements, sparking public outcry.

The Ministry of Health has recently set up 15 inspection teams to monitor pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, traditional medicine, dairy products, and medical equipment across the nation.

Đoàn Di Băng, 36, who was once a singer and actress, has been actively promoting beauty products on her social media.

Recently many Vietnamese celebrities have come under fire for misleading advertising and overstating the benefits of their products.

Notably, six individuals, including two influencers and a beauty queen, have recently been arrested for selling counterfeit food products.

Their item (known as Kera candy) was found to contain only 0.51 grams of fiber per box, which is far below the promised amount, and had dangerously high levels of sorbitol, posing potential digestive risks. — VNS