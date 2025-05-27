Military Hospital 175 opens 1,000-bed general hospital in HCM City

HCM CITY — The Military Hospital 175 in HCM City was awarded the Hồ Chí Minh Medal for its outstanding achievements and inaugurated a 1,000-bed general hospital to mark its 50th traditional day on May 26.

Speaking at the ceremony, Major General Trần Quốc Việt, its director, said the hospital has been awarded the Hồ Chí Minh Medal for its outstanding achievements in caring for and protecting the health of soldiers and the public, participating in UN peacekeeping, providing emergency medical care on islands, and preventing and controlling epidemics.

With its modern infrastructure, equipment and machinery, the Military Hospital 175 has underlined its status in the public healthcare system, he said.

In recent years, it has adopted many new technical advances on par with the rest of the world to improve the quality of diagnosis and treatment.

The rate of patients being cured and discharged from the hospital has topped 75 per cent and the average annual bed occupancy rate is more than 112 per cent.

It provides examination and emergency care for more than 800,000 patients and treats more than 75,000 patients a year.

The new general hospital built at a cost of VNĐ2.5 trillion (US$96.4 million) has 47 examination and 18 surgery rooms, and advanced medical devices.

It is capable of providing examination and treatment for 5,000-6,000 outpatients, 1,800-2,000 in-patients, and 300 emergency cases a day.

It is expected to reduce overcrowding at other top-tier hospitals in the city. —VNS