Nestlé Việt Nam partners with VNU-HCM to launch 'three-party' talent training model

HÀ NỘI — Nestlé Việt Nam has partnered with Việt Nam National University–HCM City (VNU-HCM) to launch a 'three-party' training model, linking government, academia and business to nurture young talent aligned with national innovation goals.

The initiative was introduced during the 'Resolution 57: From Vision to Implementation of the Three-Party Cooperation Model' event on 24 May in HCM City.

Binu Jacob, General Director of Nestlé Việt Nam, reaffirmed the company’s commitment to youth development through its 'Nestlé Needs YOUth' programme, which benefited 25,000 Vietnamese youth in 2024 via skills training, mentoring, and leadership initiatives.

Under this new agreement, Nestlé and VNU-HCM will offer practical training programmes to better prepare students for the workforce, while also creating recruitment opportunities within the company.

Leaders at the event underlined the crucial role of business in the success of this model. Trần Lưu Quang, a Party Central Committee member, called for halving administrative procedures to facilitate stronger partnerships, urging businesses to take bolder steps. Nguyễn Thanh Nghị, Deputy Secretary of the HCM City Party Committee, highlighted the significance of this collaboration in achieving Resolution 57’s objectives on science, technology, and private sector growth.

Vũ Hải Quân, Director of VNU-HCM, said the 'three-party triangle' would be key to fostering innovation and helping Việt Nam escape the middle-income trap. — VNS