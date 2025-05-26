Hà Nội moves ahead with demolition of ‘Shark Jaw’ building

HÀ NỘI — Authorities of Hoàn Kiếm District have commenced the initial stages of the demolition of the structure at No. 1-3-5 on Đinh Tiên Hoàng Street in downtown Hà Nội, commonly referred to as the “Shark Jaw” building.

Work began on May 25, with crews initiating safety protocols, removing equipment, and starting the dismantling process. The project is scheduled for completion within next month.

The building was originally planned to be torn down by the end of April.

The demolition marks the first step in a plan to revitalise Đông Kinh Nghĩa Thục Square, a symbolic space linking two major heritage zones – the Hoàn Kiếm Lake – Ngọc Sơn Temple complex to the south and the historic Old Quarter to the north. The district had previously unveiled the renovation initiative on May 16, with the removal of the “Shark Jaw” building identified as a central component of the redevelopment.

Under a two-phase proposal submitted to municipal authorities, the initial stage includes the complete dismantling of the commercial building at 1-3-5 Đinh Tiên Hoàng, along with the relocation of an existing electrical substation situated on its ground floor along Cầu Gỗ street. Adjacent to the site, the Hapro building at No. 7-9 on Đinh Tiên Hoàng street will also undergo refurbishment. The cleared area will be transformed into a public space designed to enhance urban aesthetics and provide tourism-related services. This phase is projected to wrap up by August 2025.

The second phase will involve studies on the development of underground facilities beneath the square, continued upgrades to adjacent buildings fronting the plaza, and comprehensive improvements to technical infrastructure in accordance with the status of Hoàn Kiếm Lake as a special national heritage site. — VNS