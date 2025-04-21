Stores, shops cease operations at Shark Jaw building as demolition date nears

HÀ NỘI — A number of businesses at the Shark Jaw building have shut down operations, in preparation for the demolition of the famous landmark in the heart of Hà Nội.

From Monday afternoon, restaurants and cafe shops on the upper floors of the commercial centre building at No.7 Đinh Tiên Hoàng began dismantling interior fixtures, including air conditioning units and furniture along with other properties, to hand over the floors for the building's owner.

At night, a notice has been posted at the entrance saying that the entire building will no longer receive customers from today.

As part of the renovation of the Đông Kinh - Nghĩa Thục Square, the commercial centre is reportedly set to be torn down after the National Reunification Day (April 30) - International Workers' Day (May 1) holiday, although Hà Nội leadership last month has urged for the demolition to be completed before that date.

The plan will involve clearing the building to expand the current square, while three underground floors will be built underneath the newly widened space, including one floor commercial services, and two for parking.

The Hồ Gươm Commercial, Service and Dining Centre, the official name of the building before it was known by the more colloquial 'Shark Jaw', is managed by the Hà Nội Transport Corporation (Transerco).

It was built between 1991 and 1993 and is located on the northern side of Hoàn Kiếm Lake.

The building is six storeys tall with a floor area of approximately 390sqm. The ground floor is leased out for the sale of shoes and handbags, while the upper floors (from the second floor upwards) are used for food and beverage services. The exterior walls of the building are adorned with advertisements for major brands. — VNS