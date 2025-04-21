Over 200,000 makeshift houses eliminated nationwide

HÀ NỘI – The country has supported the elimination of 201,651 makeshift and dilapidated houses, according to the Ministry of Ethnic and Religious Affairs. Of these, 105,968 have been newly built, while 95,683 are currently under construction.

In detail, 24,151 of the newly built homes were directly provided for people in need. Meanwhile, 58,356 houses were constructed under two national target programs, and an additional 119,144 were built as part of a broader initiative to eradicate makeshift and dilapidated housing.

Despite these efforts, approximately 34,700 makeshift and dilapidated homes owned by poor and near-poor households still require support under the ongoing campaign.

The “Joint Effort to Eliminate Makeshift and Dilapidated Houses Nationwide by 2025” campaign, launched by the Prime Minister, is being carried out with strong determination and significant effort by provinces and cities across the country, aiming to fully eradicate such housing by 2025.

In HCM City, the State Bank of Vietnam and local banks, in collaboration with the Việt Nam Fatherland Front Committee’s HCM City branch and other partners, have funded repairs for 323 houses belonging to poor, near-poor, and disadvantaged households. The total cost of these repairs amounts to over VNĐ25.3 billion (US$1.02 million).

Additionally, nearly 900 houses have been built and repaired with funding of VNĐ44.8 billion ($1.8 million) sourced from the “For the Poor” Fund and financial contributions mobilized by city and local organisations.

In Đắk Nông Province, nearly 1,400 new houses have been constructed, while 400 others have been repaired, with a total investment of VNĐ120 billion ($4.84 million).

So far, hundreds of poor households in Đắk Nông have received support to build or renovate solid, comfortable homes, enabling them to stabilise their lives and focus on economic development. VNS