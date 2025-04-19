Police arrest four in illegal bean sprout production

NGHỆ AN — Police in the central province of Nghệ An have arrested four individuals involved in an illicit operation that reportedly produced an estimated 3,500 tonnes of bean sprouts using banned chemicals, authorities announced on Saturday.

The suspects were identified as Lưu Mạnh Hưởng, 32, Lưu Văn Trung, 28, Trần Khắc Duy, 35, and Nguyễn Văn Hướng, 27.

During raids on four production facilities in Vinh City, police seized nearly 2,000 containers of bean sprouts (approximately 25 tonnes), 25 litres of pure 6-Benzylaminopurine (6-BAP), 150 litres of diluted solution, and various related equipment.

6-BAP is a plant hormone prohibited in food production due to its potential to cause pulmonary fibrosis, liver damage, and even death with prolonged exposure.

Investigators said the group had allegedly produced and distributed chemically treated sprouts since early 2024. The contaminated products were widely circulated in local markets.

This marks the first major crackdown on contaminated food production in Nghệ An, which authorities hailed as a critical step toward safeguarding public health and ensuring food safety in the province. — VNS